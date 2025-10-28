Kieran Morrison of Liverpool warms up prior to the UEFA Youth League match between Liverpool FC and Atletico de Madrid at Liverpool FC Academy on September 17, 2025 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Arne Slot may look to make changes to his Liverpool team against Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Arne Slot may feel that the game is more of a hindrance than a help.

While Carabao Cup action represents a chance for Liverpool to turn their attention away from their dire Premier League form, the Anfield boss could prefer to have a clear week on the training pitch.

After four successive top-flight defeats, most recently a 3-2 loss at the hands of Brentford, there are plenty of issues Slot needs to remedy. However, instead, the head coach will be occupied by preparing for a clash against Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

Changes likely

The competition should not be disparaged. After all, Liverpool have lifted the silverware a record 10 times. Triumphs in 2022 and 2024 under Jurgen Klopp were cherished by those who travelled to Wembley. The loss to Newcastle United in last season’s final still stings. Yet finding the formula that can allow the Reds to compete in the upper echelons and at least challenge to defend their Premier League crown is paramount.

Liverpool are in the midst of a hectic fixture schedule. After Palace, they welcome a rejuvenated Aston Villa to Anfield but a significant double-header. Slot’s men host Real Madrid in the Champions League before travelling to Manchester City.

With a potential eight players being unavailable to face Palace, Slot may have a dearth of options available. In attack, Alexander Isak remains doubtful because of a groin issue picked up in last week’s 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Liverpool are also unable to hand Jayden Danns a chance to impress as the 19-year-old has a hamstring injury.

There might be some temptation to stick with Mo Salah and try to play him into form. While the winger scored a late consolation goal at Brentford, he has been out of sorts. But in truth, he is likely to be rested along with Hugo Ekitike and Cody Gakpo.

Federico Chiesa is likely to come into the front line and will have a point to prove. The Italy international has notched two goals and three assists in nine appearances this term.

Rio Ngumoha is in the reckoning to make a third senior start. Despite scoring the stoppage-time winner in the 3-2 victory at Newcastle United in August, becoming the club’s youngest scorer in history aged 16 years and 361 days, Ngumoha has been used infrequently of late.

Morrison opportunity

And another youngster could well take his spot on the right flank. Kiernan Morrison was promoted to the first-team squad at Brentford. The 18-year-old was rewarded with a place on the bench after his talismanic performance for the Reds’ under-19s in a 5-4 thriller against their Frankfurt counterparts in the UEFA Youth League last week. Morrison played a part in all five of Liverpool’s goals.

Morrison has been at Liverpool since under-14 level when he joined from Manchester United. He has made fine progress through the academy ranks and fired seven goals and five assists in 28 appearances last term. Morrison, who is a Northern Ireland under-21 international, was linked with a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer transfer window but nothing materialised. Per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano on X: “Understand Wolves have now approached Liverpool for 18-year-old highly rated talent Kieran Morrison. Wolves have genuine interest, as he’s on their shortlist with more clubs around Europe also keen.”

After the Frankfurt game, Liverpool’s youth-team head coach Rob Page lavished praise on Morrison’s performance. He said: “Every time we got the ball on the right-hand side, Kieran was outstanding.

“They couldn't cope with him, they ended up doubling up against him. The main thing we have said to Kieran is the final detail, the same for Trent [Kone-Doherty]. About that end product, that final decision, you need to be ruthless. Against top teams you don't get (many) chances; they are limited. When you get them, you need to be ruthless in your actions. All he can do is worry about bringing that level every single week.”

Morrison has proven that he’s too good for agre-group level. Now may be the perfect time to get a barometer of where he is in terms of his development.

Meanwhile, Trey Nyoni could also be set for his latest first-team appearance against Palace. The midfielder has made seven senior appearances in total, including in the 2-1 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup third round.