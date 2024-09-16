Arne Slot. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The selection decisions facing Arne Slot after Liverpool’s loss against Nottingham Forest.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot must go back to the drawing board after suffering his first Liverpool loss as head coach.

The Reds slipped to a 1-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest which ended their perfect start to the Premier League season. But Liverpool face a swift turnaround as their Champions League campaign begins against AC Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slot will have several selection decisions to ponder amid a busy fixture list. Ahead of the Milan encounter, here’s a look at the calls he may be pondering.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Alisson Becker had little chance to keep out Callum Hudson-Odoi’s winner - and kept the scoreline down with a fine save from Anthony Elanga. Caoimhin Kelleher was Liverpool’s goalkeeper in the Europa League last term but it’s difficult to see Alisson rested for the elite club competition.

Trent Alexander-Arnold showed endeavour to give Liverpool a spark when moved into midfield in the second period. But Slot hasn’t been afraid to manage the vice-captain’s minutes during his tenure so Conor Bradley is an option to feature at right-back despite being beaten too easily for Hudson-Odoi’s goal.

Virgil van Dijk was the Reds’ best performer against Forest. Ibrahima Konate was also solid throughout but given his previous injury issues, his minutes may be managed. Jarell Quanah or Joe Gomez could come into partner van Dijk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Robertson’s energy levels dropped as the Forest game wore on and was replaced by Kostas Tsimikas when Slot switched to a back three. That’s another decision for the Liverpool chief to mull over.

Midfield

Ryan Gravenberch was not as influential as he had been in the opening three games. Perhaps the fact he played twice for Holland during the international break took its toll. Wataru Endo has made one brief substitute cameo under Slot and should be fresh after being unused against Forest. That’s despite the Japan international not being the sort of number-six that Slot wants.

Alexis Mac Allister was the pick of the engine room but it was understandable why he was withdrawn, having been carrying a minor issue on Argentina duty, The option could be for Curtis Jones to come in, although Dominik Szoboszlai’s position in the team is surely under threat. He was guilty of a sundry of rudimentary errors and his two games for Hungary may have taken their toll.

The injury of Harvey Elliott is a blow, with Liverpool not having another out-and-out No.10. Instead, there’s the possibility to hand Federico Chiesa a debut after he was left out of the squad against Forest. The summer signing from Juventus knows Serie A better than most in the Reds’ squad and it could be an ideal game if he is fit enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forwards

Mo Salah persistently frustrated fans against Forest, especially in the second half. The winger gave the ball away on numerous occasions, with his decision-making off the mark. However, the fact he played 90 minutes suggests he may be favoured to keep his berth.

Diogo Jota was ineffective throughout, with his only real contribution when he prodded a good chance into the arms of visiting goalkeeper Matz Sels. Darwin Nunez was guilty of losing the ball before Hudson-Odoi’s goal. But he could be deserving of a chance from the outset.

Luis Diaz was Liverpool’s best attacker and cracked the post in the 17th minute. But the Colombia international tired in the second period so Cody Gakpo could well come in.