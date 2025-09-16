Arne Slot could make four Liverpool changes as pecking order may have taken a turn

Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, looks on after the team's victory in the Premier League match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor on September 14, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

A look at the selection decisions that are posed to Arne Slot ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League encounter against Atletico Madrid.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool begin their Champions League campaign against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

The Reds head into Europe as Premier League champions and they’re currently on track to defend their crown having won all four games so far. Arne Slot’s men haven’t been fully convincing but have a perfect record as they’ve won each game late. Liverpool needed a 95th-minute Mo Salah penalty to earn a 1-0 triumph at Burnley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now they prepare to face an Atletico side that are consistently a top-performing side in Europe. Slot will be weighing up his Liverpool team to face Diego Simeone’s men, especially with the Merseyside derby against Everton to come at the weekend.

With everything in mind, here’s a look at the changes that Slot could look to make to his Liverpool starting line-up.

Goalkeeper and Defence

There is little chance that Alisson Becker loses his spot between the posts. He’ll get a rest when Liverpool play in the Carabao Cup against Southampton next week but is very much the Champions League stopper. Alisson will expect to be busier than he was at Burnley where he didn’t have a save to make.

Conor Bradley’s impact after the interval against the Clarets was excellent. He gave Liverpool more thrust and penetrative runs from deep. It’s likely that the Northern Ireland international is handed a maiden start of the campaign after injury, with Dominik Szoboszlai deputising in the past three games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also seems a certainty that Andy Robertson will get a chance to tie down the left-back berth. Liverpool’s vice captain has been reduced to the role of deputy so far after Milos Kerkez’s arrival for £40 million from AFC Bournemouth. However, Kerkez is very much adapting and being subbed after 37 minutes at Burnley was the end of a nightmare display. Robertson exuded experience and nous when he came on and underlined he’s far from finished.

It means that Slot may not want to change another piece of his back four. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate were magnificent at Burnley but one could maybe do with some rest given they played twice in the international break. Joe Gomez is waiting in the wings and he could come in for Konate.

Midfield

There might not be a better No.6 in the Premier League than Ryan Gravenberch and he’s rubbing shoulders with Europe’s elite. There is still debate to who is Gravenberch’s best partner, though. Alexis Mac Allister’s injury in pre-season has meant he’s had a stuttering start to the campaign. In addition, he was on the receiving end of a rash tackle at Burnley which required lengthy treatment and he was withdrawn at half-time.

Szoboszlai added more thrust in the engine room which was needed and he is capable of playing deeper. Curtis Jones may miss out again while Wataru Endo is very much utilised as someone who can kill off matches when Liverpool are in front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forwards

Mo Salah may have been Liverpool’s hero at Burnley because he scored the penalty but his performance was subdued. The Reds’ talisman has started the campaign slowly and his decision-making in the final third has come into question. Yet he still remains undisputed first choice.

Cody Gakpo was probably better than Salah overall yet couldn’t take advantage of some decent positions and his habit of cutting inside and shooting has become a tad predictable. There are some fans who’d like Rio Nguhoha to start but it’s unlikely the 17-year-old will from the outset in this game.

Florian Wirtz grew into the Burnley encounter as he continued to acclimatise to the Premier League. A return to facing European opposition could see him enjoy his best game so far since his £100 million switch.

There will be hopes that Alexander Isak is included in the match-day squad for the first time. Slot believes that the £125 million British record signing will be able to play 45 minutes but it’s unlikely that it will be from the outset. Therefore, Hugo Ekitike may keep his berth with Isak being introduced for a debut after the interval.