Arne Slot could make seven ruthless Liverpool changes against Eintracht Frankfurt

Arne Slot faces plenty of Liverpool decisions as he aims to arrest an insipid run of form.

The 2-1 defeat by Manchester United was the Reds’ fourth successive loss in all competitions. Questions have been asked of Slot and several of his players, with fears that Liverpool will not be able to mount a serious defence of their Premier League crown.

There were also expectations that Slot’s men could challenge for Champions League glory this season, especially after only being beaten by eventual winners PSG on penalties last term.

Liverpool travel to Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday and Slot has several decisions to make when it comes to his starting XI. Here’s a look at the changes he could make.

Goalkeeper and Defence

With Alisson Becker still absent as he recovers from a hamstring injury, Giorgi Mamardashvili will keep his spot. The former Valencia goalkeeper perhaps should have done better with Bryan Mbeumo’s opener against United but has done OK deputising for Alisson.

There are significant calls for Milos Kerkez to be taken out of the line-up. The £40 million summer signing from Bournemouth has started every league and European game so far, but there are sections of supporters who have still to be convinced. If Slot does opt to drop Kerkez then the experienced Andy Robertson will come in. He would add nous in abundance.

Slot may also look to rejig his centre-back duo. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate have helped keep only two clean sheets this campaign and Joe Gomez will want a chance to prove himself. Given Konate has had a couple of niggles, it could be prudent for him to be rested.

The problems on the right-hand side of the rearguard have been well-documented. Conor Bradley has started the past two games and didn’t do much wrong against United, but more was needed on the front foot. Jeremie Frimpong will want a chance but Slot may have other plans for the Holland international.

Midfield

Dominik Szoboszlai is another who can play right-back, having dropped into the role again against United. But the injury concerns in midfield mean that Slot could be short of options.

Ryan Gravenberch sustained a twisted ankle in the United defeat and has to be assessed. Even if he is OK to play, he might not be risked. Meanwhile, Wataru Endo has been recovering from an injury and could again be unavailable.

Curtis Jones made an impact off the bench against United - like he has done in plenty of games this term. He deserves a chance from the outset and the under-par Alexis Mac Allister may be benched.

In the No,10 position, Florian Wirtz has surely played his way back into Slot’s plans. The £100 million arrival created four chances after coming off the bench against United. Wirtz has endured a soft launch to his Anfield career but is adapting and playing a German side may also help him excel.

Forwards

There have been scant moments when a decent portion of fans have called for Mo Salah to be taken out of the firing line. But such has been the winger’s lacklustre start to the 2025-26 campaign, there are plenty who feel he’s not warranting a starting berth. Salah was guilty of missing a big chance against United and rarely impacted the game.

On the other hand, Frimpong made an eye-catching mark during his brief cameo. The former Bayer Leverkusen man’s speed and directness could be the better option.

Federico Chiesa must be wondering what he has to do to feature from the outset. His assist for Cody Gakpo’s equaliser was his fifth goal contribution in just seven games. But Chiesa is proving to be useful from the bench and Slot may have other ideas on the left flank.

There is widespread disappointment that Hugo Ekitike has been confined to the substitutes’ bench in the past two games, having fired five goals since his arrival for £79 million. The France international will undoubtedly want to face his former club Frankfurt but Slot faces a decision on where to deploy him.

Gakpo could - in fact should - have had a hat-trick against United but was guilty of not taking other chances. There could be a temptation to rest him, and play Ekitike from the left. Alexander Isak also failed to find the back of the net and despite being signed for a British record fee of £125 million, there are some calls for him to be axed. Yet Slot may want Isak to build momentum and could be given more service with Wirtz in behind and Frimpong delivering from wide.

Mamardashvili, Bradley, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Szoboszlai, Jones, Frimpong, Wirtz, Ekitike, Isak.