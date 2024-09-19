Arne Slot. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The selection decisions facing Arne Slot ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League fixture against Bournemouth.

It’s a footballing cliche that managers often can’t quite fathom. The term selection headache is widely used - mainly when teams have few injury problems and more than one member of the squad who can fulfil a position.

But those in charge don’t see it that way. It’s a situation they covet every game - dilemmas are a luxury to have. That is how Arne Slot will be viewing things after watching Liverpool bounce back following their first hiccup of his reign.

A 1-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest at Anfield was a surprise. It was a result that Slot admitted was unacceptable for a club of the Reds’ ilk. But the response was exactly what the Dutchman would have demanded. Liverpool delivered a 3-1 victory over AC Milan in their Champions League opener - and the scoreline could have been more emphatic. It was an almost peerless performance at the San Siro.

The visitors showed resolve to come from behind after less than three minutes to strut to three points. Now he’ll be expecting a similar performance against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Slot has scarcely tinkered with his starting line-up too much in his opening five games. For the Milan clash, he made two changes with Kostas Tsimikas coming in for Andy Robertson and Cody Gakpo replacing Luis Diaz.

Given Tsimikas was at fault for Christian Pulisic’s opener, Robertson will likely return at left-back against Bournemouth. The Scotland international is the undisputed first choice in the role and should benefit from some respite, having missed a large chunk of pre-season because of injury.

But the player who operates in front of Robertson indeed will be interesting. Luis Diaz has begun the campaign in electric form. Crucially, he has augmented his threat in the final third. The criticism that the Colombia international faced was that he did not produce enough goals and assists yet already has three of each. In addition, he was Liverpool’s best attacker against Forest and went agonisingly close to breaking the deadlock in the 17th minute when he crashed an effort against the post.

Diaz was also handed a breather against Milan. Certainly, Cody Gakpo would have known he had to capitalise on the opportunity as he was given a maiden start this term. That he did with aplomb. Having been a talismanic figure for Holland as they reached the semi-finals of Euro 2024, Gakpo gave another glimpse of his attributes on the left flank.

Having largely been deployed as a striker under former manager Jurgen Klopp, the former PSV Eindhoven man looks markedly more comfortable stationed on the flank. He wreaked havoc against the Rossoneri and assisted Dominik Szoboszlai’s goal which sealed the success in the second period. Gakpo successfully completed four dribbles and had two shots on target along with winning six ground duels. It was a job well done when the 25-year-old was withdrawn for Diaz in the 68th minute.

Gakpo will no doubt feel he’s thrust himself into Slot’s thinking for Bournemouth. He rightly should. In truth, Kopites will be relaxed as to who lines up on the left-hand side. It’s a quandary for Slot to ponder - but one he won’t bemoan.

Meanwhile, the Liverpool supremo could mull over resting Ibrahima Konate, who scored the equaliser in Italy. The France international has underlined why many believe he’s Virgil van Dijk’s best centre-back partner. Yet Konate has picked up niggling injuries in past campaigns and his minutes may need to be managed. Joe Gomez came on for his first outing of the campaign, albeit at right-back fro Trent Alexander-Arnold, while Jarell Quansah has been unused since he was withdrawn at half-time for Konate on the opening-day win at Ipswich.