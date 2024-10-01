Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool face Bologna in the Champions League and a tweak to the midfield could be made.

It’s so far, so good for Arne Slot at Liverpool. More than good, in fact. Better than most could have hoped for.

After six Premier League games, the Reds sit at the summit of the table. Bar the 1-0 loss against Nottingham Forest that still seems to rankle Slot, it’s been perfect.

Ryan Gravenberch’s transformation into the number-six role has been ingenious. Meanwhile, Luis Diaz has discovered a prolific streak he always threatened but couldn’t quite deliver. And in eight fixtures in all competitions, just four goals have been conceded with the form of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate - with the exception of his error in the 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers - imperious.

Yet one somewhat stuttering player has been Dominik Szoboszlai. The Hungary international has largely been deployed in the No.10 position and his pressing attributes have been crucial. But performances have been inconsistent, with his glaring miss at Wolves when the game was goalless epitomising his start to the campaign. Slot has challenged Szoboszlai to become more effective in the final third. In fairness, one goal and two assists in seven games isn’t a bad return but more productivity is required.

There are calls from some sections of supporters for Slot to try something different in the attacking-midfield position. Harvey Elliott would be the obvious answer but he is sidelined with a fractured foot. Curtis Jones is versatile and capable of playing in all the midfield roles yet he hasn’t been a creator-in-chief during his senior career.

But one option that Slot could try when Liverpool aim to to continue their 100 per cent start to their Champions League campaign against Bologna at Anfield on Wednesday is to move Alexis Mac Allister and allow him to be the conduit between midfield and attack.

Mac Allister has enjoyed a fine few weeks and perhaps not garnered the credit he deserves. Operating in a double-pivot, performances have been competent and he’s scarcely been afraid to put himself about. The Argentina international averages 2.8 tackles per match, which is more than any other team-mate.

Yet there is a sentiment that Mac Allister’s attacking attributes are not being fully utilised. Before signing for £35 million, he notched 10 league goals for Brighton in the 2022-23 season. And when playing further forward last term, with Wataru Endo in the number-six role, Mac Allister bagged in games against Brentford, Manchester City, Manchester United, Wolves and Sparta Prague.

Mac Allister started last term primarily as the deep-lying midfielder before being moved into a more advanced role once Endo acclimatised to his new surroundings. After a 3-1 win over Sheffield United last April - when Mac Allister was deployed as a number-six because of Endo’s absence - former manager Jurgen Klopp admitted he preferred the ex-Boca Juniors man further forward: “If we talk about Macca, is he better as an eight or a six, there are two different subjects to talk about,” said Klopp. “One is his defensive part. That was obviously really good. People were probably doubting a little bit, can he be this kind of defensive player.

“For the other position, he could have had a similar impact. I prefer him in eight as well but we are not playing in dreamland. We had a problem in the position tonight and in the end, it worked out.”

But in terms of the injury situation, Slot is virtually in a footballing utopia with Elliott the only current player unavailable. When Bologna visit Anfield tomorrow, they will represent tough opposition and won’t be underestimated. Yet the clash against the Serie A side is arguably Liverpool’s easiest of the league phase of the Champions League and Slot could make a couple of tweaks. One of those could be switching Mac Allister’s position.

Should he be stationed off the centre-forward, Slot has the option to hand Jones, who impressed in the Carabao Cup thrashing of West Ham, into the XI. Alternatively, the Liverpool head coach could give a chance to Endo and allow Gravenberch to play slightly further forward.