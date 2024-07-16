Arne Slot head coach of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on July 12, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have so far had a dearth of senior players in pre-season training.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot could welcome back two more key Liverpool players to pre-season this week,

The new head coach hasn't had an ideal start when it comes to the start of his tenure. Because of Euro 2024 and the Copa America, there have only been a dearth of senior players Slot has had the chance to work with so far. They include Mo Salah, Wataru Endo, Caoimhin Kelleher, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott along with the likes of Conor Bradley and returning loanees Fabio Carvalho and Tyler Morton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slot has revealed he's enjoyed working with his troops so far and has been impressed by the energy and intensity that's been on display. But there's no doubt that the Dutchman will want to get a chance for more of his big hitters available to work with.

Traditionally, players who have taken part in tournaments for their respective nations are handed three weeks off following completion. While Slot will have to wait for Alexis Mac Allister, who won the Copa America with Argentina as they defeated Luis Diaz's Colombia. Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez were unused substitutes in England's 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final and will get time to replenish.

A pair who may well feel rejuvenated after having the past three weeks off are Andy Robertson (Scotland) and Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary). The pair went out of the Euros group stage - with both nations being drawn against each other in Group A alongside Germany and Switzerland. Robertson was virtually an ever-present in Scotland's three games while Szoboszlai featured for every minute.

Robertson will head into the 2024-25 season as Liverpool's first-choice left-back. He will be hoping to remain fit after missing around three months of last term following a freak shoulder injury suffered on Scotland duty. Yet there has been talk of a new option arriving, with Wolves’ Rayan Aït-Nouri linked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Szoboszlai, meanwhile, will be striving for greater consistency. The midfielder made a barnstorming start to his Liverpool career after signing for £60 million from RB Leipzig last summer but performances levels dipped particurlarly in the second half of the campaign. Szoboszlai did not start the final four games of the season.

Another player set to return is Vitezslav Jaros after being unused for Czech Republic. The goalkeeper enjoyed a fine loan spell at Sturm Graz in the second half of last season. Jaros played in every game as Sturm were crowned Austrian Bundesliga champions - breaking the stranglehold of Red Bull Salzburg. With Adrian departing, the 22-year-old is earmarked to be third-choice keeper behind Alisson Becker and Kelleher.