A look at the Liverpool selection decisions Arne Slot has ahead of the Premier League fixture against Aston Villa.

Liverpool look to continue their stellar form before the latest international break when they welcome Aston Villa to Anfield on Saturday.

Plenty was made of the Reds’ fixture list after the season recommenced midway through last month. While Arne Slot made a fine start as head coach, there were claims that Liverpool’s early fixture list had been kind - and the true tests to come.

Even Slot suggested the same. And if the recent run of games was an acid test for Liverpool’s ambitions for the season then the signs indicate they’ll be challenging for major hours. Liverpool have delivered victories over Chelsea, Brighton (twice), RB Leipzig and most recently a 4-0 triumph over Bayer Leverkusen, as well as a 2-2 draw at Arsenal. As a result, the Reds are top of the Premier League and on their way to qualifying for the knockout stage of the Champions League.

But before the majority of Slot’s squad head off across the globe for the latest international break, they have one final stern examination against Villa, who are again vying for a top-four finish. Slot will already be weighing up his team to face Unai Emery’s side and here’s a look at some of the decisions he’ll be posed with.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Caoimhin Kelleher was determined to ensure that he did not let a clean sheet slip away from him against Leverkusen. The Republic of Ireland stopper made three fine saves in the closing stages, with his performances while deputising for the injured Alisson Becker as good as the No.1 can produce.

The fact that Ibrahima Konate played ahead of Joe Gomez underlined Slot's preference. Gomez has delivered a monstrous second-half performance in a 2-1 win over Brighton last weekend after Konate was forced off with a wrist injury. Yet the France international's issue was only minor and he was named in central defence alongside Virgil van Dijk for the visit of Leverkusen.

Konate's injury record has proven substantially better so far this season and he's consistently played two games in a week rather than the rotation he was afforded under former manager Jurgen Klopp.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has proven plenty of the doubters wrong when it comes to his defensive duties. The vice-captain hasn't been as influential going forward but has been magnificent on the back foot given the ilk of wingers he's faced of late

It's on the left-hand side of defence where Slot may be weighing up a chance. Full credit has to go to Kostas Tsimikas for his marked improvements this campaign and there are plenty of fans who feel he's now first choice. But Andy Robertson is fresh having been used for just 10 minutes in the past two games. While the Scotland captain hasn't been at his best this term, his experience and know-how cannot be disputed.

Midfield

Arise Liverpool's latest attacking creator. Curtis Jones has always threatened to become a regular starter and, in fairness, has suffered bad luck with injuries when he's had good spells in the XI. But of the current options for the No.10 position, few would argue that he is now ahead of Dominik Szoboszlai in the pecking order.

Jones' perfectly weighted through ball to engineer Diaz's opener against Leverkusen was his fourth assist of the season. If winning penalties also went down directly as an assist, he'd have five along with one goal. Jones' past two performances have made him undroppable.

Ryan Gravenberch produced another fine display as the Reds' deep-lying midfielder and Alexis Mac Allister showed his usual grit. The Argentina international is walking a disciplinary tightrope, though, having collected four bookings and is one away from serving a one-match suspension.

Forwards

Slot will be hoping this is the final game for some time he has only four senior options available. Liverpool will want to get Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa back after the international break to augment their attacking threat, although those are are fit are currently firing on all cylinders.

Mo Salah might not have got on the score sheet but was Liverpool’s chief architect as he recorded another two assists. Luis Diaz fired his first Liverpool hat-trick operating as a makeshift striker but it’s on the left flank where he is best. Slot may want to get a natural number nine in Darwin Nunez back into his team despite Diaz’s feats. Nunez caused havoc off the bench against Leverkusen and his pressing has been pivotal when he’s featured.

But if Nunez does return to spearhead the forward line, there is a quandary on the left flank. While Diaz walked away with the match-ball against Leverkusen, Cody Gakpo netted his fourth goal in three matches.