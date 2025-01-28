Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have left the likes of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold out of their squad to face PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.

Arne Slot has given an insight into his Liverpool plans ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven.

The Reds have omitted a plethora of regular starters out of their squad, having already qualified for the last 16 of Europe’s elite club competition. Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Alisson Becker have been left on Merseyside.

It means that several youngsters have travelled to the Netherlands to face Eredivisie champions PSV at the Philips Arena tomorrow night. Included in the 21-man set-up are teenagers such as Jayden Danns and Trey Nyoni along with Amara Nallo, Kieran Morrison and Trent Kone-Doherty. James McConnell, Isaac Mabaya, James Norris and Harvey Davis have also been called up.

But Slot insists that Liverpool want to win the game - they will finish top of the league table with a 100% record - and suggested that a lot of senior players will get 90 minutes under their belt to build rhythm.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, head coach Slot said: “They [youngsters and fringe players] don’t need to prove themselves, we know the quality of the players who are going to play tomorrow. We are playing many games. The ones left behind tomorrow could have played but for the long term, if you look back after our season, it’s been almost three, four, five weeks then we’ve given them a break in the league cup or the FA Cup.

“It took me a while to understand this format. I can say 100% sure it doesn’t matter if we end up at one or two because we’ll play 14,15, 16 or 17 and in the end, it’s a draw to the other teams we’re going to face.

“A very wise man once told me nothing ever came good trying to lose a football game so we’ll be trying to win it, of course. And the second thing is because we mainly start with 13-14 players who have shared most of the playing time, it’s very useful for them [fringe players] to play 90 minutes to build rhythm if we need them. It’s a choice made for the long term.”

Slot has confirmed that Van Dijk, Salah and Co. will not be required to train tomorrow as they are afforded some deserved rest. They instead will returning to AXA Training Centre on Thursday. The Liverpool chief added: “They will be off tomorrow. If it’s possible, we prefer to have them off three days before the game. They will train on Thursday with a few staff members, who will go home earlier.”