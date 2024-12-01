Arne Slot drops Liverpool injury timeframe hint on Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley in pre-match interview
Arne Slot has suggested that Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley are set for prolonged periods on the Liverpool sidelines.
Both defenders are absent for today’s seismic showdown against Manchester City in the Premier League title race at Anfield. The Reds sit eight points clear of the current champions and the gap will stretch to 11 with a victory.
Konate (knee) and Bradley (hamstring) sustained injuries in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League earlier this week. Taking to social media, centre-back Konate admitted that he’s in a recovery period while the Belfast Telegraph has suggested that right-back Bradley is set to be unavailable until the new year.
It leaves Liverpool with just five fit defenders to face City. Trent Alexander-Arnold, coming back from a hamstring issue, replaced Bradley while Joe Gomez has been given the nod to feature in the place of Konate. Meanwhile, Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo replace Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez respectively.
On his team selection, Reds head coach Slot said: "I still had one choice to make. Five defenders for four positions going into a month like this is far from ideal. The injuries won't take one week. Dominik played really well last week. We have four attackers available. Harvey Elliott is coming back and can help us."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.