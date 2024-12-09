Federico Chiesa of Liverpool and Chris Black, Lead Strength and Conditioning Coach, ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 training session at AXA Melwood Training Centre on November 26, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool team news ahead of the Champions League clash against Girona.

Arne Slot has confirmed Alisson Becker is back in contention to start for Liverpool against Girona.

The Reds goalkeeper hasn’t played for more than two months because of a hamstring injury. Liverpool have been cautious with Alisson’s return, especially with the form of Caoimhin Kelleher while deputising.

But Alisson has stepped up in training recently. And as the Reds aim to continue their perfect record in this season’s Champions League against Spanish side Girona at the Estadi Montilivi, Alisson is poised to be back between the posts. Slot has previously admitted that Alisson will regain his starting spot when back fit despite Kelleher’s fine performances.

Asked if Alisson is available to start, Liverpool head coach Slot said during his pre-match press conference: "I think it speaks for itself if you can play with Alisson, [who] has been so outstanding for this club for so many years and for the Brazil national team. [It] is definitely nice to have him back and to have him available.

"But if you then look at how his replacement did, it's not going to be easy to do it even better. So, we expect definitely the same and maybe on margins a bit better.

"But Caoimhin also did so well that we can say that we have two very good goalkeepers, like our left wingers, that can do the job for us. But for so many years, Alisson has been so outstanding for this club that we are expecting and hoping him to do the same in the upcoming weeks and months."

However, Diogo Jota has not travelled to Catalonia despite training. The striker is approaching almost two months on the sidelines with a rib issue.

Federico Chiesa is unavailable because of illness. The summer signing from Juventus has been working his way back to fitness and made a goalscoring return for the under-21s last week. Tyler Morton missed out because of a knock while Ibrahima Konate (knee), Conor Bradley (hamstring) and Kostas Tsimikas (ankle) remain absent, and Alexis Mac Allister is suspended.

Liverpool had no fixture last weekend as the Merseyside derby against Everton was postponed due to safety grounds amid Storm Darragh. Had that fierce showdown gone ahead, Slot may have tweaked his side against Girona but that now is unlikely to be the case.

He added: “Everybody is really fit because we skipped a game and there is no reason to rotate. We will start with a very good team tomorrow.”

In terms of his starting XI, it appears that Ryan Gravenberch will keep his spot. The midfielder was also on pre-match media duties, which is a clear indication of a player who will feature from the outset.