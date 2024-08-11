Luis Diaz and Ryan Gravenberch of Liverpool showing his appreciation to the fans at the end of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Sevilla at Anfield on August 11, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Thing spotted in Liverpool’s 4-1 victory over Sevilla in a pre-season friendly.

Liverpool earned a comfortable 4-1 pre-season victory over Sevilla in Arne Slot’s first game at Anfield since taking up his role as head coach.

It was a comfortable triumph for the Reds just a week before their 2024-25 Premier League curtain-raiser against Ipswich Town. Luis Diaz netted a brace while there were goals for Diogo Jota and Trey Nyoni. From the victory, we’ve picked the bones of the key talking points.

Jota the marksman

Ask Liverpool fans who they believe is the best finisher at the club and many will reply with Jota. In front of goal, the Portuguese is a sharpshooter, a marksman who buries far more chances than he misses.

His goal to open the scoring against Sevilla was magnificent. It looked as if Jota might not get to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s teasing delivery and he’d have to wait for the ball to drop and begin the next phase of play. Yet Jota not only got to the ball but applied a stunning left-footed volley that picked out the top corner.

It was a goal of the very highest calibre. And as things stand, he’s in line to spearhead the Reds’ attack at Ipswich ahead of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, who were omitted from the squad and will instead face Las Palmas in a behind-closed-doors game.

But the long-term challenge for Slot and his staff will be to keep Jota fit throughout the season. He’s had too many injuries since arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers four years ago.

Diaz challenge begins perfectly

Slot also has the task of making Diaz more prolific. For all of the Colombian’s assets he’s displayed since arriving from Porto in January 2022, there haven’t been enough goals and assists. Diaz has netted only 24 times in 94 matches for Liverpool, a return too scant.

But in his first game since helping Colombia reach the final of the Copa America, the early signs are that he can be more prolific with a fine double. Diaz’s first goal - and Liverpool’s second - was superb as he found the top corner with a mixture of power and control.

In truth, he couldn’t have missed an empty net when he was slipped in by Dominik Szoboszlai in first-half stoppage time. But Diaz showed the desire to burst into the box and be able to finish.

Gravenberch sends message

The name of Martin Zubimendi was on every supporter’s lips heading to Anfield for the first time in 84 days. It remains a will-he-or-won’t opt to leave boyhood club Real Sociedad and become Slot’s first signing as head coach.

In the meantime, Ryan Gravenberch is quietly making a case that he can be an option for the No.6 position. The Dutchman played in the role in the 3-0 win over Manchester United during the USA pre-season tour, with his performance garnering praise from Slot. And against Sevilla, he again showed the ball-playing qualities he can bring. Gravenberch completed 95% of his passes as well as two clearances, one tackle and one interception.

Given that Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones were not involved, having been kept for Las Palmas it suggests that Gravenberch is preferred - and could well be in line to start at Ipswich even if Zubimendi is to arrive. And even if the Spain international does sign, Gravenberch could be the ideal deputy because of his ball-playing prowess.

Quansah in line

If Jota and Gravenberch are in line to start against Ipswich then Jarell Quansah’s spot also looks secure.

The centre-back has now started all five pre-season friendlies. And while he would have been disappointed not to have been included in England’s Euro 2024 squad., the huge benefit is that he’s had ample time to impress Slot. Quansah has had a chance to ensure he was ahead of Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez in the pecking order, and has seemingly done so.

The 21-year-old was dominant in all three games of the USA pre-season tour and was rewarded with a start against Sevilla.

There was one nervous moment when Quansah’s heavy touch a gilt-edged chance when the game was goalless, only for Stanis Idumbo to blaze over. But apart from that, the 21-year-old delivered another commanding performance alongside captain Virgil van Dijk in central defence.