Florian Wirtz of Liverpool is challenged by Chris Richards of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park on September 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Florian Wirtz is still to score for Liverpool since joining for £100 million from Bayer Leverkusen.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot has explained Florian Wirtz’s role in the first half of Liverpool’s loss against Crystal Palace.

The Reds’ perfect start to their Premier League title defence came to an end as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at Selhurst Park. It was the least that Liverpool deserved, with Eddie Nketiah bagging a 97th-minute winner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slot restored Wirtz to his starting line-up from the 2-1 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby. The £100 million summer signing from Bayer Leverkusen replaced Cody Gakpo and it appeared he would feature on the left wing.

However, Wirtz floated in midfield as his struggles since arriving at Liverpool continued. He was poor in the first half as Palace dominated and should have gone into the interval with more than just Ismaila Sarr’s eighth-minute strike.

The Reds’ performance did improve after the break but Wirtz spurned a golden chance to break his Liverpool goal duck. He was played in by Dominik Szoboszlai but hit his shot straight at Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Federico Chiesa did come off the bench to score an 87th-minute equaliser and it appeared that a share of the spoils had been rescued but Palace and Nketiah had other ideas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s been said

On the decision to bench Gakpo, Liverpool head coach Slot said at his post-match press conference: “We wanted to overload the midfield with Florian Wirtz in the first half – that's why we didn't start with Cody. But if you're 1-0 down and you need a goal, you prefer to have width on both sides – and that's why we brought Cody in. And later on we kept on bringing in offensive players that can score goals, taking the risk because you're already 1-0 down. And again, we scored – deserved is maybe not to say. But if you base only on the second half and the chances we had – because we were just discussing Isak, Florian Wirtz had a very big chance as well – we were closer and closer to scoring a goal. That was the reason to bring Cody in, because the way we played the first half wasn't as I was hoping for before the game.”

On the overall performance, Slot said: “A disappointing first half and a disappointing end of the game. Again, once again, credit to Palace because, one of them was the Community Shield, but it's not the first time we lose against them, although the first time was on penalties. We have played each other four times since I'm here – we have both won once, twice it was a draw, although the penalties they won. It tells you how difficult it is for us – but not only for us, for every team in the league – to beat them. That's what we could see today.

“They deserved to be up two or three goals in the first half; created three, four very good chances and we were lucky that Alisson [Becker] helped us. I think the second half was a much better performance from us. We created chances, which not many teams do here or if Palace play away. It's very hard to create a chance. We created quite a lot. It took a while for us to score a goal. And when we did, [there was] limited time to play. And to concede another set-piece goal is then as disappointing as our first half was.”