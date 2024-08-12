Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on during the Pre-Season Friendly between Liverpool and Sevilla, at Anfield on August 11, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sepp van den Berg has been linked with a Liverpool departure.

Arne Slot has insisted that Sepp van den Berg did not play in Liverpool’s pre-season double-header to manage his workload - and that Nat Phillips ‘deserved to play’.

Van den Berg was not on the bench in the Reds’ 4-1 win over Sevilla at Anfield - and was then an unused substitute in the 0-0 draw against Las Palmas. The centre-back had started in Liverpool’s three previous friendlies of the summer after his return from a season-long loan at Mainz 05.

But van den Berg’s future is uncertain on Merseyside. He wants regular game-time after thriving at Mainz and they are keen to sign him on a permanent deal, while PSV Eindhoven and Slot’s former club Feyenoord have been linked.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Slot was asked why van den Berg did not feature and if it was related to a potential exit. The Liverpool head coach replied: “That’s load management, the way we call it. And, of course, a player like Nat [Phillips], who is training with us for a long time, deserved to have some playing time as well.

“So, it’s a combination of a player who has already made a lot of minutes and we don’t want to take the risk of him getting injured – as we don’t want with anyone, but with him we thought it was best for him not to start today. That had all to do with load management – and that Nat also deserved to play today.”

Liverpool have slapped a price tag of around £20 million on van den Berg. He has two years remaining on his Anfield contract. Phillips is another defender who could depart this summer after spending last campaign on loan at Celtic and Cardiff City respectively.