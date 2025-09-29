Federico Chiesa of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre on September 12, 2025 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Arne Slot has explained why Federico Chiesa has been omitted from Liverpool’s squad against Galatasaray.

The forward has been left at home for the Champions League encounter in Istanbul tomorrow night. Chiesa came off the bench to score in last Saturday’s 2-1 defeat by Crystal Palace, while he laid on both assists in the 2-1 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup four days earlier.

And despite training in Kirkby earlier in the day, Chiesa could not finish the session and has been saved for Saturday’s Premier League clash at Chelsea.

Liverpool head coach Slot said: “He has a little niggle. He tried it today; he was on the pitch at the start but couldn't end the training session. We decided not to take him because in a few days we play Chelsea."