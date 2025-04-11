Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mo Salah has signed a new Liverpool contract but Trent Alexander-Arnold is looking likely to depart at the end of his current deal.

Arne Slot has continued to remain tight-lipped on the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold after Mo Salah penned a new contract at Liverpool.

Salah has extended his stay until 2027. His previous deal was set to expire at the end of the season along with Virgil van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold. While Reds captain van Dijk is poised to sign a similar deal to Salah but vice-skipper Alexander-Arnold appears to be edging closer to an exit.

The right-back is wanted by Real Madrid on a free transfer. Alexander-Arnold has said little about his plans and, as things stand, he will depart his boyhood club at the end of June. And given that the 26-year-old’s deal culminates in a matter of two-and-a-half months, Slot says fans will get their answer eventually.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s Premier League encounter against West Ham United, the Liverpool head coach said: "We will see what is going to happen in the upcoming weeks. There is not a lot of time to go so you will get your answers in the next two months. First of all, it is that we should be happy that Mo has extended and it should not be talks about other players.”

Van Dijk contract latest

Slot would also not be drawn on the status of when van Dijk will officially commit his future. But the Anfield supremo believes that his fellow Dutchman has been ‘incredible’ with Liverpool on track to claim the Premier League title. They sit 11 points above second-placed Arsenal with seven matches remaining.

Slot added: "I think you know the answer, it is the boring answer as always. We talk about contracts when they are signed, so in the situation of Mo, we can talk about it. As long as they are not signed, we don't talk about it.

"I can tell you I am very happy with Virgil this season, he has been incredible for us. There were maybe some moments in games when he could do better but if you look at the other 89 minutes, he is such an important player for us.

"So let's hope he can do the same what I just hoped for for Mo on Sunday, Virgil can do the same being our leader. He dropped a hint? I don't read all the things, I get told."

Slot was also asked about the message keeping Salah at Liverpool sends. The winger has plundered 32 goals and 22 assists in all competitions this season, with the Reds closing in on claiming the Premier League title.

The Reds chief said: “I think it’s important because I’m 100 per cent sure that our fans love to see him extending. So, it gives a positive vibe towards the club – maybe a positive vibe we might not even need, but it’s always good to have positive vibes instead of negative vibes. On the other hand, Mo performed so well, the club performed so well, with you guys only talking about their contracts.

“But I think it’s only positive because if you want to sign new players or players that want to extend here, yes or no, it’s always positive to see that one of our star players over the last seven or eight years has made the choice to extend his contract. It also shows maybe how ambitious this club is, so not only Mo but also the owners and the ones that came in last season, that we are really ambitious to keep performing the way this club has performed for so many years.”