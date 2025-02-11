Liverpool are out of the FA Cup after suffering a shock loss to Plymouth Argyle.

Arne Slot has insisted that Liverpool’s exit from the FA Cup is not necessarily an advantage to their Premier League title charge.

The Reds suffered a shock 1-0 loss at the hands of Championship strugglers Plymouth Argyle last weekend. They were deservedly defeated and despite Slot making wholesale changes, with 10 players rested for the fourth-round tie including Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, there was still enough in the team to win. The likes of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott started at Home Park but all struggled.

In addition, Darwin Nunez came off the bench but he missed training sessions ahead of the game for the birth of his child in Spain.

Liverpool’s attention now turns back to their Premier League title bid when they face Everton in the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park. The Reds have the chance to move nine points clear at the summit of the table, while they are into the last 16 of the Champions League and face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final next month.

Going out of the FA Cup means that there is at least one fewer game to cram into their already hectic schedule. But Slot believes that the competition gave squad players the chance to get minutes and be ready if needed in the Premier League and Europe.

‘A wise man once said’

The Liverpool head coach said at his pre-match press conference: “There was a wise man that once said to me that nothing good comes from losing a football game and I completely agree, so we would have definitely preferred to play six games in 18 days or seven in 21 or eight in 24 because that is the schedule we are in.

“Now with us losing this game, there is one moment where we have a normal week but that is definitely not what we wanted when we went to Plymouth. It was difficult because the plan was of course to play with Joe [Gomez] for 60 minutes or longer.

“The plan was to start Curtis but he came out Sunday saying that he didn’t feel well enough to play. So then all of a sudden we missed two important players. I think people know Darwin’s situation that he became a dad one or two days before the game and that happened in Spain, so he came in a bit later. So there were some circumstances that weren’t perfect.

“The idea was to play with a stronger team than we did, but still this team should have been able to win that game. And the fact that we didn’t and we didn’t against PSV as well also tells us that these players definitely need these games to get the best out of them. It is so difficult to get the best out of them if they hardly play any games. And that’s why, again, it’s disappointing that we don’t have these extra games for them in 18 days.”

Team news

Liverpool will be without Joe Gomez against Everton after he suffered a recurrence of a hamstring issue at Plymouth. The Reds are also sweating on the fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has missed the past two games with a quad issue. Tyler Morton remains unavailable

Slot added: “Trent has done parts of training sessions with us. Not ‘sessions’, a session, yesterday. So, let’s see how he is today. He will train, hopefully, with us again and then we have to decide if we take him to the game, yes or no. Joe, it’s the same leg where he had the injury last time. We are still assessing that but he will definitely not be available tomorrow.”