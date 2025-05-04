Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool suffered a 3-1 loss against Chelsea in their first game after being crowned Premier League champions.

Arne Slot has explained why Federico Chiesa did not start in Liverpool’s loss against Chelsea.

The Reds were playing their first game since being crowned Premier League champions last weekend. As a result, Slot made five changes to his starting line-up at Stamford Bridge, with Harvey Elliott and Wataru Endo handed their first starts of the league campaign. Yet Chiesa still awaits his full top-flight debut since arriving from Juventus for £10 million last summer.

Slot went with a front three of Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota as Liverpool fell to a 3-1 loss. Slot’s first attacking change saw Darwin Nunez replace Jota when the Reds trailed by two goals. Chiesa had to wait until the 82nd minute before being introduced. He was on the pitch when Virgil van Dijk reduced the deficit but Cole Palmer confirmed Chelsea’s victory from the penalty spot in stoppage-time.

Asked why Chiesa did not get more minutes against Chelsea, Anfield boss Slot replied at his post-match press conference: “Because I decided to bring other players in first because I would have brought Darwin in and that’s not a position I could bring him in. Cody Gakpo today, I liked him a lot, today he played a really good game and I’ve taken him out many times over the last few weeks.

“Mo is always a player that can score a goal, that’s why I first made different substitutions and in the end, I’d say people almost expect from me over here that I take extra risks so get a defender out and bring Federico in. That also led to us getting a goal but not a lot of time left for us to make a difference, unfortunately.”

Liverpool fell behind inside three minutes when Enzo Fernandez swept home for Chelsea. The home side, pursuing Champions League qualification, doubled their advantage in the 56th minute when Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk’s clearance ricocheted off Jarell Quansah and the ball found his own net.

Van Dijk’s header gave Liverpool a lifeline but they could not capitalise. And when Quansah fouled Moises Caicedo in stoppage-time, Cole Palmer made no mistake and fired home from the penalty spot.

On his thoughts about Liverpool’s performance, Slot said: “Nothing good comes from losing a game of football but if I have to take the positives, there were a few positives. Dominating ball possession at Stamford Bridge is not something many teams do over here because Chelsea are so comfortable with the ball. Being 2-0 down, don’t give up, trying to get back into the game, that’s what we did. We had two big chances we didn’t score then Chelsea were on the counter-attack a few times, very threatening.

“When we scored at 2-1 you were like ‘Hmm let’s see if there’s something in it’ but we didn’t really have a moment where we were close to scoring a goal and then, in the end, a correct penalty being given and Chelsea won 3-1. Maybe the opposite of the home game when we dominated possession and we won.”