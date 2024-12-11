Darwin Nunez missed three big chances in Liverpool’s 1-0 Champions League win over Girona.

Arne Slot has given his theory behind why Darwin Nunez is struggling to hit form for Liverpool.

The striker endured a difficult evening in the Reds’ 1-0 win over Girona in the Champions League. Mo Salah bagged a second-half penalty which secure qualification into the knockout stage. With Diogo Jota still injured, Nunez led the line for Arne Slot’s side against Girona Catalonia. However, he wasted three big chances in the first half and didn’t offer too much else.

Although he struggled during the encounter, it wasn’t until the 73rd minute when Cody Gakpo came on to replace the Uruguay international. Nunez has managed only three goals in 19 appearances this season and has had his struggles since arriving from Benfica in July 2022 for a fee that could become a club-record £85 million.

Slot believes that Nunez was still a threat against Girona but is perhaps going through a barren patch that all centre-forwards hit at some stage of the season. The Liverpool head coach said: “What I can agree on is that he missed a few chances. Then it's always the question: ‘Does this have anything to do with low confidence or is this a situation where he's in at the moment?’ I think every striker all around the world has periods where every ball goes in, and sometimes he has a period where you try so hard but you're not able to score.

“The good thing is that we have many players that can score for us – today Mo again. I would have loved to see Darwin score because I think every striker wants to score [and] needs goals – that's why I kept him in for quite a long time.

“He was a threat but unfortunately he couldn't score. Yes, Alisson made a lot of saves, but I think if you make highlights of this game we will all see a few chances that we had as well, which is normal. What is not normal is that we concede so many chances.”