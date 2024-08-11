Arne Slot Head Coach of Liverpool during the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool and Sevilla at Anfield on August 11, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Fabio Carvalho is set to join Premier League rivals Brentford.

Arne Slot has insisted Liverpool will strengthen their squad if they can in the transfer window - but was tight-lipped on the club’s pursuit of Martin Zubimendi.

The Reds are the only team in the Premier League still to make a signing. However, they are keen on Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi, who has a £51 million release clause in his contract.

Slot has persistently said he’s happy with the roster he inherited from predecessor Jurgen Klopp. But it’s thought that Liverpool’s new head coach wants to strengthen the No.6 position in his squad and add more control in his engine room.

Liverpool played two friendlies at Anfield today - defeating Sevilla 4-1 before being held to a 0-0 draw against Las Palmas. Speaking at his post-match press conference, Slot was asked if he was still on the lookout for new players. He replied: “I think I said as a club like we are, we’re always looking if we can strengthen the squad but it’s not so easy to strengthen the squad if you saw both games today.

“I’ve said many times before that I’ve inherited a real strong team. If we can and if we think it’s possible, we will strengthen the squad but only if we think we can and if it’s possible.”

Asked about Zubimendi, in particular, Slot quipped: “You can come up with every name you want, of course!”

However, Slot did admit that Fabio Carvalho is closing in on a departure from Liverpool. The attacking midfielder is set to join Brentford for a fee of up to £27.5 million including add-ons. Carvalho did not feature in either friendly today.

“From what has been told to me, there is an agreement in place,” said Slot. “But I haven’t spoken with a club and I was fully focused today on this game. I don’t know exactly what the status of him is but that, of course, was the reason why he wasn’t selected today.”