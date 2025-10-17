Arne Slot gives answer to Mo Salah debate after Wayne Rooney questions Liverpool star's work ethic
Liverpool boss Arne Slot has suggested that Mo Salah’s defensive positioning would not be coming into question if he was in his usual goalscoring form.
The Reds talisman has endured a challenging start to the 2025-26 season , having plundered 33 goals in all competitions last season and spearheaded the Premier League title triumph.
In the 2-1 defeat by Chelsea before the international break, Blues defender Marc Cucurella - who crossed for Willian Estevao’s 96th-minute winner - said that his team looked to exploit the space that is left by Salah on Liverpool’s right wing.
Pundits debate on Salah
Former Reds midfielder Danny Murphy claimed that Salah’s defensive work has become a ‘little problem’ for Slot and having a quintessential No.10 in Florian Wirtz has changed the dynamic of last season. Meanwhile, ex-Arsenal striker Ian Wright suggested that the Anfield head coach would need to ‘have a word’ with the Egypt international. Former England international Wayne Rooney also questioned Salah’s work ethic.
"We know he doesn't always get back and defend as much, but in the Chelsea game his full-back was getting torn apart and he was watching," said he said on The Wayne Rooney Show,
"He's not getting back and helping, and players like [Virgil] Van Dijk and the leaders in the dressing room should be telling him, 'you need to help out'. That was a worry and I think he has looked a bit lost over the last week. When it's going well and you're scoring goals and winning games it's great and the team will put up with that but, over the last week, I would question his work ethic."
Speaking ahead of Sunday’s clash against Manchester United, Slot was asked by LiverpoolWorld about the debate around Salah’s positioning. But given that the 33-year-old spurned three good chances against Chelsea, Slot believes there wouldn’t be a discussion over Salah if he’d have taken one of them.
Slot said: “Both are attacking midfielders (Wirtz and Szoboszlai) and both are expected to defend like all of our 11 players. I heard the comments from Cucurella and saw how they scored the 2-1 but I can also show you the five or six moments where Mo could have made the difference for us. If that had have happened, we would have had the conversation like we did last season where he made the difference so many times for us. If that doesn't happen then there are probably comments like this.
“There is always the balance between winger and full-backs. I want our full-backs to attack as well. We have to find the right balance in that but I said at the start, we are conceding too many crosses compared to last season and it is something that I am aware of so we have to do better.”