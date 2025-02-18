Liverpool sit seven points above Arsenal in the Premier League title race.

Arne Slot has insisted that his Liverpool troops are not suffering from physical fatigue.

The Reds are in the midst of a hectic fixture schedule that will continue this week with away trips to Aston Villa and Manchester City.

Liverpool had to battle to a 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers to restore a seven-point lead at the summit of the Premier League. Yet they struggled in the second half against the 17th-placed visitors and the Reds failed to record a single shot on goal.

That led to some sections of supporters wondering if Liverpool are beginning to get tired. The also are into the last 16 of the Champions League and face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley next month.

But Slot has stressed that the Reds' squad are capable of playing once every three days and their struggles against Wolves were due to how much energy was expended in the 2-2 draw with Everton in the Merseyside derby. Liverpool conceded a 98th-minute equaliser, which was a hammer blow.

Speaking after the Wolves win, the Anfield head coach said: “I never judge a situation on 20 minutes. On Wednesday evening, I saw a team fighting until the last second – pressing, working, being so, so, so fit. I want to take into account these players are not tired, not at all. They are able to play every three days in the highest intensity, but you have to take the mental part of the game into the occasion as well.

“All the events that happened on Wednesday evening, it's not only working hard, what did it do to us mentally as well, these last eight minutes of injury time? I can even tell you what it did to me mentally, let alone what it did to these players that had to run so much.

“Then if you come into this game and with the disallowed goal and the penalty [being overturned] – both correct decisions – and them scoring, again it asks a lot of your mentality if you are indeed maybe a bit more tired. But these players are able to be all on it again on Wednesday and Sunday as well.”