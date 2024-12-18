Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, is seen in the stands during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Southampton and Liverpool at St Mary's Stadium on December 18, 2024 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool earned a 2-1 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Arne Slot is adamant that Jarell Quansah did not deserve to be given a late red card as Liverpool battled to book their place in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

The Reds earned a 2-1 win over Southampton at St Mary’s. With Liverpool topping the Premier League, Slot opted to make wholesale changes to his starting line-up against the top flight’s basement side.

The visitors were by far the better team in the first half, with Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott putting them in control. However, Southampton rallied in the second period and Cameron Archer reduced the deficit. The Saints put Liverpool under plenty of pressure as they chased an equaliser. In the closing stages, the hosts were adamant they should have received a free-kick and Quansah given his marching orders when he collided with Mateus Fernandes.

But referee Simon Hooper thought otherwise and Slot agreed after reviewing the incident as Liverpool took another step towards defending the Carabao Cup. Speaking to reporters, the Reds head coach said: “The moment the ball is over you're not nervous but the moment you see two player colliding into each other then you always wonder what the decision might be. In real life, I thought he could have made a different choice but I saw it back and felt that he just used his arm. For me, it wasn't a foul but you never know with referee decisions.”