Arne Slot gives interesting theory behind Liverpool's set-piece problems - 'maybe it's not a coincidence'
Arne Slot has delivered his theory on why Liverpool have conceded two late set-pieces goals to leave them trailing in the Premier League title race.
The Reds find themselves four points behind Arsenal after suffering a 2-1 defeat by fierce foes Manchester United at Anfield. It was the English champions’ third successive loss in the top flight - and fourth in all competitions.
Liverpool shipped a 97th-minute goal from a throw-in to lose at Crystal Palace last month, while Harry Maguire netted headed home in the 84th minute for United. The centre-back’s intervention was engineered through the second phase of a corner.
Having trailed by a goal following Bryan Mbeumo breaking the deadlock after just 63 seconds, Slot made several attacking changes to his Reds team to find a way back into the game. It did work, with Cody Gakpo equalising on 78 minutes. Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Federico Chiesa and Curtis Jones had all been introduced - and Slot believes that it may have left Liverpool vulnerable when it came to defending dead balls.
The Anfield head coach said: “Apart from the two goals we conceded, we have conceded maybe two or three more chances, but this is the struggle we are having being 1-0 down; then you need to take a bit more risk. And then I am even quite positive that we limit the opponent so much to the chances they are creating. Because we do take a lot of risk in the moment; after 55 minutes, I think we had six or seven offensive players on the pitch.
“That might also maybe not be an excuse but be the reason why the structure in defending a set-piece against [Crystal] Palace and now was not as perfect as we usually are, because normally you play with four, five, six defensive-minded players but at that moment we are on the pitch with seven or eight offensive-minded players. That's not an excuse because they should do better, we should do better, but maybe it's not a coincidence that exactly in those moments of time we concede a set-piece.”
Liverpool had chances from open play but failed to really threaten from their own set-pieces - something that Slot has demanded improvements. He added: “If you play United, with so many quality players they have - [and] brought in a few new ones this summer - and if they come to us in a low block, playing so many long balls, then the last thing you would want is going 1-0 down. Because that gives them even more belief. If you would have told me we are 1-0 down against a United team that played in the style they did, and you would have told me that we would create eight, nine, 10 open chances, then I would have said to you that I don't think that is possible. But it was possible.
“So, the second thing that went wrong is that from all the chances we got, we only scored one goal. I have said it in Holland many times and maybe I've said it here as well, it's almost impossible to win a big game of football - and Liverpool v United is a big game with so many quality players on the pitch - to win it with a negative set-piece balance. We conceded another one and that led to us losing the game.”