Rio Ngumoha of Liverpool in action during the UEFA Youth League game at AXA Melwood Training Centre on November 05, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Rio Ngumoha is in Liverpool’s squad as team against Southampton confirmed.

Arne Slot has made wholesale changes as Liverpool face Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-final at St Mary’s.

In fact, only Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Cody Gakpo remain from last Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Fulham in the Premier League. With the top flight and Champions League the priorities, Slot has opted to rest several key players including Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch.

Trey Nyoni, 17, is handed his full debut. The midfielder has made two substitute appearances for the Reds. Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister returns from missing the past two games because of suspension and it appears that Wataru Endo will feature in central defence.

Meanwhile, there is a place on the bench for Rio Ngumoha. The 16-year-old signed for Liverpool from Chelsea in the summer. Fellow youngsters Amara Nallo, Jayden Danns, both 18, James McConnell, 20, and James Norris, 21, are in the squad. Kostas Tsimikas returns from injury to be included among the substitutes while Federico Chiesa has to wait for his chance after injury.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Quansah, Endo, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold; Morton, Mac Allister; Elliott, Nyoni, Gakpo; Nunez.

Subs: Jaros, Chiesa, Jota, Tsimikas, McConnell, Nallo, Ngumoha, Danns, Norris.