Liverpool injury news on Alisson Becker and Hugo Ekitike after the 1-0 loss against Galatasaray.

Arne Slot has provided a double injury update after Liverpool’s loss to Galatasaray.

The Reds were defeated 1-0 by the Turkish side in the Champions League at RAMS Park. The visitors were lacklustre for much of the game and it was settled by Victor Osimhen’s 16th-minute penalty.

To compound Liverpool’s misery, they saw two key players limp off in the second half. Goalkeeper Alisson Becker was withdrawn with a suspected hamstring issue after making save from Osimhen before Hugo Ekitike had to leave the pitch following treatment.

Speaking to Amazon Prime, Slot says that he does not expect Alisson to be available for Saturday’s trip to Chelsea in the Premier League but is hopeful about Hugo Ekitike. The Liverpool boss said: “Hugo Ekitike [is] hopefully not in a bad way, Alisson going off.” On Alisson, Slot said: “It is never positive if you go like this. You can be sure he’s not playing on Saturday.”

Then at his post-match press conference, Slot said on Alisson: “When he sprinted back, he felt something. I’m not a physician but normally when a player sprints back and feels something and goes to the floor and doesn’t come back to the pitch - by the way that’s what they did 112 times being injured and coming back on the pitch without any pain. My players don’t do this and nine out of 10 times I fear the worst. By the worse, I mean he can’t continue andt hat’s what happened with Alisson. He’ll not be able to play on Saturday, that is 99.9 per cent.”

On Ekitike, Slot commented: “He felt something when he had to reach for the ball when we were trying to force something. At that moment on the other wide, there was someone else on the floor so I didn’t think we had an injury but Hugo felt something. After the game is always the difficult thing.

Players think: ‘Ah it’s not too bad’ but walking around is different to when you have to make a sprint or take a shot on target. He said he couldn’t continue, so we had to take him off, let’s see how he is for the weekend.”