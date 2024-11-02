AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool injury update on Ibrahima Konate after the 2-1 win over Brighton.

Arne Slot admitted that Ibrahima Konate was forced off at half-time in Liverpool’s victory over Brighton because he was in ‘a lot of pain’.

The Reds earned a 2-1 win over the Seagulls as they battled from behind to move to the top of the Premier League table. Cody Gakpo and Mo Salah were on target after the interval at Anfield. But the only disappointment was the injury to Konate, who has been in tremendous form this season. He appeared to have a wrist injury inadvertently caused by Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.

On Konate’s withdrawal, Reds head coach Slot said: “He had a lot of pain during half-time so then you have to make the change. The good thing is we have two very good replacements in Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah. I chose Joe today because Jarell was really tired and he proved I was right because he was outstanding in the second half."