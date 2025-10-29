Ryan Gravenberch and Alexander Isak of Liverpool warm up prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park on September 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool injury news on Ryan Gravenberch, Alexander Isak and Curtis Jones after the 3-0 loss against Crystal Palace.

Arne Slot has provided a Liverpool injury update after being knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

The Reds’ 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace in the fourth round condemned them to a sixth defeat in seven matches in all competitions. Slot made the decision to make wholesale changes, with Milos Kerkez the only survivor from the 3-2 defeat by Brentford in the Premier League. The only other senior players involved were Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Federico Chiesa as the likes of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Florian Wirtz were given the evening off.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexander Isak were once again not involved due to respective ankle and groin problems. Meanwhile, Curtis Jones was omitted from the squad after being forced off against Brentford.

Liverpool’s attention now turns to arresting a four-match losing streak in the Premier League when they face Aston Villa on Saturday. Slot says that Gravenberch has the best chance of the trio to return.

The Reds boss said: “I think Ryan has a good chance. The other ones, they're going to be... let's wait and see tomorrow and Friday. I don't know all of them but Ryan has the best chance from all of them.”

Alisson Becker and Jeremie Frimpong (both hamstring) are both set to miss out against Villa. Giovanni leoni will not play again this season having ruptured his ACL.