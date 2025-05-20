Federico Chiesa made his full Premier League debut as Liverpool fell to a 3-2 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Arne Slot has explained why he deployed Federico Chiesa as Liverpool’s striker on his full Premier League debut.

The Italy international has had to be patient for opportunities since being signed from Juventus for £10 million in the summer transfer window. Chiesa has largely been sixth-choice forward and had been limited to only five substitute outings on the road to the Reds claiming the English championship.

But with the title sewn up three weeks ago, Chiesa was handed his chance from the outset for last night’s trip to Brighton & Hove Albion. While he is chiefly a winger, he was instead stationed centrally for the 3-2 loss at the AMEX Stadium. Chiesa played for 64 minutes before being substituted.

Slot delivers Chiesa verdict

Slot explained that Chiesa’s ‘biggest quality’ is scoring goals and tried to utilise his strengths. The Liverpool head coach said: “I think the biggest quality Federico has is scoring goals. So the more you get him in and around the box, the bigger chance it is for him to score a goal. He got a good chance just before Mo had his big chance. Mo assisted to Federico and for him to have an open shot from the 18-yard box is for Federico a very good chance because he's such a great finisher. But [it was] well defended by [Jan Paul] van Hecke, who blocked that ball.

“I think he did even more than I could expect from him. Because if you haven't played throughout the whole season, hardly ever had any starts, and then to play Brighton away – which is which is a very good team, No.8 of the league that can bring in Mitoma 20 minutes before the end, that tells you everything about this league – and then for him to be out for so long and play a game like this is more than I could expect from him.”

Match assessment

Liverpool made a fine start when Elliott rounded off a sweeping move in the ninth minute. Brighton equalised through Yasin Ayari but Szoboszlai’s stoppage-time effort restored the lead.

But the Reds could not extend their advantage after the break, with Mo Salah missing a glorious chance and left the door open for Brighton. Kaoru Mitoma got the Seagulls level before Jack Hinshlewood came off the bench to score with five minutes remaining.

On the game, Slot said: “A great game of football. Two teams that wanted to play, two teams that wanted to win, had no intentions to do things that people normally don't like to see if they watch a game of football, so no time-wasting, no tumbling.

“Two teams that were just for almost 100 minutes trying to win a game of football and with some brilliant individual moments. I've seen a few from us but the lead-up to the 2-2, the ball from the goalkeeper towards that midfielder that pretended to play the ball to the outside and then played [to] his midfielder was a great moment from them, and then the lead-up to the 3-2, the way Mitoma bounced that ball behind his standing leg towards the midfielder that came underneath him. [They] were from their perspective great moments, and I think there were many of those moments during the whole game from both sides. So, [a] joy to watch, unfortunately not with the result we wanted.”