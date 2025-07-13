Getty Images

Liverpool team to face Preston North End in a pre-season friendly confirmed.

Arne Slot has named his Liverpool team for today’s friendly against Preston North End - as fans prepare to commemorate Diogo Jota.

The Reds play their first game since Jota and his brother Andre Silva died in a car accident last week. Tributes have already poured in for the Liverpool striker, who was adored by fans. Jota scored 65 goals in 182 appearances and won four major trophies during his time at Anfield, including the Premier League last season.

There will be a number of tributes to Jota and Silva at Deepdale in what is set to be an emotional day for the players, coaching staff and 5,700 Liverpool supporters.

Giorgi Mamarashvili makes a debut in goal after arriving from Valencia. Mamardashvili’s move to Anfield on 1 July after Liverpool agreed to sign the keeper for a fee of up to £29 million last summer. Fellow summer signings Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez are among the substitutes, although £100 million club-record signing Florian Wirtz is absent.

Slot names a fairly strong side, with Mohamed Salah handed the captain’s armband as Virgil van Dijk is among several senior players absent. Alisson Becker, Ibrahima Konate, Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz are also not in the squad. Harvey Elliott and Tyler Morton are still not in training after helping England under-21s to European Championship glory earlier this summer.

There is an outing for Rio Ngumoha, the 16-year-old winger signed from Chelsea last summer. Youngsters Trey Nyoni and Luca Stephenson also start. Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman, who have also been signed this summer to add depth to the goalkeeping department, feature on the bench.

Liverpool: Mamardashvili, Bradley, Gomez, Stephenson, Tsimikas, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Nyoni, Salah, Chiesa, Ngumoha.

Subs: Woodman, Pecsi, Endo, Nunez, Jones, Gakpo, Robertson, Doak, Kerkez, Frimpong, Nallo, Koumas, Morrison, Pilling.