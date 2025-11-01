Liverpool are aiming to arrest a run of four Premier League defeats and Arne Slot may turn to experience.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a decision that has had Kopites talking for several weeks.

And when Liverpool face Aston Villa in the Premier League, it seems that many will finally get their wish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arne Slot did not offer up an exact answer why Milos Kerkez had the edge over Andy Robertson when asked by LiverpoolWorld. Since joining from AFC Bournemouth, he has been the first-choice left-back.

In truth, there were few supporters complaining when Kerkez was signed for £40 million. He arrived against the backdrop of a fine season at the Cherries as he recorded two goals and six assists, which earned him a spot in the PFA Team of the Year.

Early struggles

But Kerkez has endured a soft launch to his Liverpool career. So far, what he displayed on the south coast has not been on show on Merseyside. The former AC Milan full-back delivered strong performances in wins over Arsenal and Everton. But he has struggled in the rest of his outings - most recently in last weekend’s 3-2 loss against Brentford. Although he scored, Kerkez’s overall contributions left a lot to be desired.

With Liverpool suffered four successive defeats in the Premier League and their chances of defending the title hanging by a thread, at best, Slot must make changes. He requires added experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fairness to Kerkez, it is easy to forget how young he is because he’s spent two years in the Premier League. The Hungary international is only aged 21 and is the junior of Conor Bradley.

But the fee that Liverpool paid and the fact he has started every league game means that he is being judged accordingly by fans. He has also faced criticism from the likes of Gary Neville.

To be frank, it has been a surprise that Kerkez immediately took over the mantle from Robertson. Plenty thought that the vice-captain would start as first choice, they would share the role because Kerkez eventually made himself first choice once he settled. In truth, it would be unfair to continue with him against Villa. He required a period where he can learn and slowly adapt.

Hint dropped

The fact that Kerkez was the only player from the Brentford loss to start in the 3-0 Carabao Cup loss was a hint. Slot opted to rest the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai completely. And another suggestion Kerkez will be among the substitutes against Villa is that he played the entire 90 minutes against Palace, while Robertson was substituted after 67 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, the Scotland skipper operated as one of three centre-backs rather than on the left flank, so would have done less running. Slot has seemingly had some concerns about Robertson playing twice in a week so far this season, having been benched after the 5-1 triumph at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Liverpool’s vice-captain is no fool. He is acutely aware that a long-term successor is needed aged 31. But he by no means feels he’s finished from the top level. Far from it. Robertson will have a point to prove if he indeed makes his first league start of the campaign. A strong performance and it will be his berth to lose for the foreseeable future.