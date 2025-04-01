Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are again set to be without Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Bradley for the Merseyside derby

It is a rarity that teams are without their main two options during a season. Managers and sporting directors generally plan for two players per position at a minimum. Then there are members of the squad who are versatile and capable of operating in several roles if there is a crisis

Yet Liverpool again find themselves in the strange position of not being able to call on three right-backs when they return to action after the international break. While the Reds’ performance was underwhelming in the 2-1 Carabao Cup final loss against Newcastle United at Wembley two weeks ago, they were not helped by not having a natural to play in the role.

Granted, Newcastle were missing their favoured left-back Lewis Hall and left-winger Anthony Gordon. But they had like-for-like replacements, with Tino Livramento able to operate on that flank in defence while Harvey Barnes can play on both wings.

On the right-hand of Liverpool's rearguard, Arne Slot had to turn to an auxiliary option. Trent Alexander-Arnold had limped off with an ankle injury in the Champions League defeat by Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the week. He joined Conor Bradley, who is Alexander-Arnold's deputy, on the treatment table. Bradley had been out for almost a month with a hamstring problem. Joe Gomez can play right across the backline yet he was unavailable because of a hamstring injury that required surgery.

As a result, Slot had to turn to Jarell Quansah to play as a makeshift full-back. In truth, it did not work. Quansah is a centre-back by trade with a big future ahead. But the 22-year-old is not a natural right-back and his flaws were exposed.

In fairness, Quansah didn't do too much wrong defensively throughout the showdown. However, on the attack, Quansah offered little. Mo Salah's performance came under scrutiny, with Liverpool's 32-goal top scorer struggling to make any real impact throughout. There were times, though, when Salah was too isolated or doubled up on by the Newcastle defence. The Magpies did not need to worry about Alexander-Arnold's marksman-like passing ability or Bradley’s overlapping and underlapping marauds. Newcastle were able to put their emphasis on quelling Salah. Per Quansah's heatmap (via Sofascore), he spent significant parts of the game in his own half, while Salah was much further up the pitch.

Jarell Quansah's heatmap in Liverpool's Carabao Cup final loss to Newcastle. Picture: Sofascore | Sofascore

In truth, Slot will know he has to change his tactics when Liverpool return to action against Everton in the Merseyside derby tomorrow night. The Reds played to Newcastle’s gameplan and it was a match that Slot described as “a fight with a lot of duels and a lot of duels through the air”. Winning aerial battles is one of the Toffees’ strengths. Centre-backs James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite are both dominant when it comes to coming out on top of winning headers. Liverpool will also need to find ways of getting Salah into more dangerous positions.

With Alexander-Arnold and Bradley looking like they’ll again be unavailable, Slot will have to survey his potential solutions for the right-back role. And before the Carabao Cup final, the Anfield boss did offer up one when discussing his options - Curtis Jones. Slot said: “I think maybe even Curtis could play there or you could also play with a left-footed defender on the right side, which is what Newcastle are doing but on the opposite side.”

Jones is an out-and-out midfielder, although he would give Liverpool more technical prowess on the ball. The Reds will be expected to see the majority of possession and will need players who can break down an Everton side who are unbeaten in their past nine Premier League games. Granted, Liverpool will forego some defensive solidity but Ibrahima Konate has become accustomed to covering ground when Alexander-Arnold and Bradley venture forward.

Jones would feel deserving of a starting spot against Everton, regardless. He made a decent impact off the bench in the Newcastle reverse, recording Liverpool’s first of two shots on target. The other came via Federico Chiesa’s late consolation goal. What’s more, he is a homegrown talent from the heart of the city and a victory in the Merseyside derby would mean more to him.