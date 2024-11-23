Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool team news ahead of the Premier League fixture against Southampton.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot has confirmed that Alisson Becker will miss Liverpool’s next two matches.

Despite the No.1 goalkeeper being back in training, he is still not available to play for the Reds. Alisson has been absent for more than a month after suffering a hamstring injury in Liverpool’s 1-0 win at Crystal Palace. Caoimhin Kelleher has deputised in Alisson’s absence and been in superb form, with the Reds top of the Premier League by five points and top the Champions League standings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slot has admitted that when Alisson is back fit then he will be restored to Liverpool’s starting line-up despite Kelleher’s eye-catching form. But Alisson will not be back for Sunday’s trip to Southampton nor the visit of Real Madrid on Wednesday, which means that Republic of Ireland international Kelleher will keep his berth and Vitezslav Jaros will be among the substitutes.

Meanwhile, Slot has to weigh up who he feels is ready to feature from the outset at Southampton. With the majority of Liverpool’s squad returning from international duty, a roll call will be required in terms of fitness. Slot has admitted that the South American trio of Darwin Nunez (Uruguay), Luis Diaz (Colombia) and Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina) may all be suffering from jet lag.

After October’s international break, Liverpool faced Chelsea at Anfield and earned a 2-1 win - and the aforementioned triumvirate did not start. Nunez was introduced midway through the first half with Diogo Jota suffering a rib injury. Diaz did not come on until the 66th minute while Mac Allister entered the game with nine minutes remaining.

It is a hint that Diaz and Mac Allister may not start. On the left flank, Cody Gakpo is available after he scored a penalty in the Netherlands’ 4-0 win over Hungary before being brought on as a substitute in a 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina. Gakpo may well feature ahead of Diaz, who racked up two 90-minute appearances for Colombia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in midfield, Mac Allister could be afforded a rest with Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo all options, while Harvey Elliott could be back on the bench having spent the best part of three months absent with a fractured foot. Mac Allister virtually played two full games for Argentina although he was on the end of a nasty tackle in the 88th minute of a 1-0 victory over Peru.

But Nunez may be required to continue to spearhead the attack with Jota also ruled out of the next two fixtures.