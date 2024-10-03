Arne Slot delivers verdict on Darwin Nunez's performance in Liverpool's victory over Bologna
Arne Slot defended the performance of Darwin Nunez in Liverpool’s win over Bologna.
The Reds earned a 2-0 triumph in the Champions League at Anfield courtesy of goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mo Salah either side of half-time. Nunez was handed a third start of the season after Diogo Jota missed training earlier this week.
The Uruguay international endured a difficult evening overall as well as having a goal ruled out for offside before he was substituted for Jota in the 62nd minute. However, Slot believes that Nunez did not get the service for him to be a potent goal threat - and believes it’s too early to judge the striker this term given he’s largely been down the pecking order since he took over in the hot seat.
Asked about Nunez’s display at his post-match press conference, head coach Slot said: “I don’t think it’s really honest to say he only scored one [this season] for Liverpool because you also have to look at the playing time he got and I think it was his first start of the season.
“I don’t look at it in the way you do that only focuses on the individual. I think in the first hour we didn’t create a lot of chances for him as well because we missed out on the last pass on numerous occasions and if we would have done better it probably would have led to chances for him as well. His home game against Bournemouth, great goal, and today he was also involved and the team we faced was really hard and tough on him. And his teammates didn’t always find him when they could have so it’s a bit early, after three games, to say he only scored one. For me, that’s a bit too early.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.