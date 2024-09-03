Arne Slot Head Coach of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on September 01, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have won all three Premier League games so far with Ibrahima Konate impressing.

Arne Slot's introduction to life as Liverpool’s head coach would have come under marked scrutiny if his first major decision had backfired.

To bring off a central defender at half-time when a game was goalless is not something conventional unless the player has suffered an injury or is having a game to forget. That wasn't the case when it came to Jarell Quansah's withdrawal at the interval of the Reds' opening-day trip to Ipswich Town.

Liverpool had been far from their best and struggled against the newly-promoted Tractor Boys. But it wasn't like Quansah was solely at fault. Far from it. Granted, Liam Delap was causing some problems for the 22-year-old - but scarcely running amok. Yet Slot decided that change was required.

As the Reds emerged for the second period at Portman Road, Ibrahima Konate was introduced in the place of Quansah. Most indeed thought the academy product had suffered a fitness issue and the expected status quo was established as Liverpool earned a 2-0 triumph. However, Slot - taking charge of his first game as Reds supremo - surprisingly confirmed after the game that it was a tactical decision. “First thing was we don’t have to speak about tactics if you don’t lose so many duels," said the Dutchman.

“Not that Jarell lost every duel – many of us lost too many duels – but I think we needed Konate to win the long balls through the air from their number nine."

It was a call that Gary Neville called ‘quite tough’ and ‘brutal’. An in-game decision that many concurred was ruthless - and some even dubbed as controversial. But it bore fruit - and has continued to do so.

Slot’s opening in the Liverpool hot seat has been impeccable. The Reds have won all three Premier League games and not conceded a goal in the process. Luis Diaz and Mo Salah’s form has been spellbinding while the decision to convert Ryan Gravenberch into a No.6 proving sage.

Yet what should not go underestimated is the titanic performances of centre-back pair duo Virgil van Dijk and Konate. There was much debate over the summer as to who should be van Dijk’s regular partner. Quansah ended Jurgen Klopp’s reign as first choice while he got a full pre-season behind him.

Konate’s prowess has never been denied but his trait to suffer injuries have frustrated. Yet in his three performances so far this term have underlined all of his domineering attributes. The France international has scarcely put a foot wrong, with his display in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Manchester United flawless. He made four clearances, two tackles and seven duels, with Slot saluting how Konate and van Dijk both stepped out of the rearguard to purloin possession and get Liverpool on the front foot.

The challenge for Konate, Slot and Liverpool is ensuring that the defender remains unscathed. It’s widely known that the 25-year-old cannot be overloaded with match minutes, with Klopp being careful how he utilised Konate.

After the international break, Liverpool’s schedule will get busier. The Champions League begins while there’s a Carabao Cup third-round tie against West Ham United to be scheduled at some point.

That will mean that Quansah and Joe Gomez, who remained at Anfield in the summer transfer window, are given opportunities to impress. But when it comes to the most prominent fixtures, Konate has put himself ahead in the pecking order.