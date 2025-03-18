The fallout from Liverpool’s Carabao Cup exit continues.

Many are still discussing Liverpool’s latest upset in the Carabao Cup, which saw them relinquish their crown to Newcastle United. Another disappointing display outside of the Premier League cost the Reds a chance at a trophy, just days after their exit from the Champions League.

Liverpool’s efforts last week have been questioned, with the majority of fans and professionals branding Newcastle the thoroughly deserved winners of the Carabao Cup clash. The Magpies fought hard for a 2-1 win, ending their agonising 70-year wait for a major trophy.

While Liverpool still boast an impressive lead in the Premier League and have the international break to dust themselves off, the conversation over why their Cup performance was so poor continues to be a burning topic.

Liverpool performance deemed ‘dreadful’

Speaking on the latest episode of the Liverpool Echo’s Blood Red podcast, the panel reflected on the disappointing performance. Ian Doyle branded the team ‘absolutely dreadful’ in their efforts.

“I don’t think there’s any excuse really for Liverpool, I think it was the worst they’ve ever played in the final. I just thought it was really, really poor. I thought the fans kind of got onto it very early on, they’re not soft, are they? They could just see it and I think that kind of affected the atmosphere a little bit, for Liverpool anyway.”

“The reality is, that was one of the biggest games in Newcastle’s history and it wasn’t even Liverpool’s biggest game that week.”

Paul Gorst continued: “You don’t want to sneer at Newcastle for celebrating, because they won the Cup and good luck to them. But it didn’t mean as much to Liverpool, did it?

“Arne Slot denied that when it was put to him on Friday, and Virgil van Dijk did, but you saw it in the performance. On the back of a Champions League exit, with a Premier League title more than likely to come, it was clear that this mattered more to Newcastle.”

Arne Slot has learned a big lesson ‘the hard way’

Something Slot has been called out on this season is his dedication to playing pretty much the same pool of players throughout the whole season. The likes of Harvey Elliott and Wataru Endo have been struggling for game time this season, despite proving they can change a game.

Endo’s presence has helped Liverpool hold onto leads, as opposed to previous frustrating draws against the likes of Manchester United and Everton.

Similarly, Elliott’s impact has been important throughout this season as well. His appearance off the bench secured Liverpool’s first leg win over PSG, and he also created Federico Chiesa’s goal against Newcastle.

“Slot said when he came in, ‘I don’t really like rotation. Why do you want to rotate a team that’s winning?’ And that came from somebody who’s been playing in Holland for his entire career, and certainly his managerial career,” Doyle said.

“I remember at the time when he said that, we all kind of looked at each other and went, ‘he’s going to have to change his mind on that one’. And I think he’s learned that one the hard way.”