Liverpool return to action after the international break when the face Burnley in the Premier League and Alexis Mac Allister could drop to the bench.

It's a decision that Arne Slot will have already been weighing up during the international break. But the Liverpool boss may well have been given his answer for Sunday's trip to Burnley.

It’s a decision that Arne Slot will have already been weighing up during the international break. But the Liverpool boss may well have been given his answer for Sunday’s trip to Burnley.

It appears that the Reds could have a full complement of players available when the Premier League season recommences. Jeremie Frimpong has been spotted back in training and there could well be a chance that he makes the bench.

It is referred to as a managerial headache when there are calls to make for certain players. It is, in fact, the opposite. Having every member of a squad available is a luxury that will not be afforded for significant periods.

When every player is fit, there has been debate among supporters as to what Liverpool’s strongest XI looks like. The position most strongly discussed is central midfield.

The arrival of Florian Wirtz for £100 million means that he takes the No.10 berth. Wirtz is regarded as one of the brightest talents in Europe. That leaves the two deeper roles up for grabs.

In truth, only one of those is realistically available as Ryan Gravenberch is the undisputed first choice in the number-six position. The former Ajax man has been a revelation since being deployed deeper by Slot at the start of last season. He was pivotal to Liverpool winning the Premier League title in Slot’s maiden season as head coach and earned a spot in the PFA Team of the Year.

Alexis Mac Allister was also voted in the XI by his peers. The ex-Brighton man is someone who often went understated by those on the outside - but not his boss. “I don't think he is underrated by me because he played maybe every game or close to every game,” said Slot.

"Maybe the few times he didn't play that was because he needed rest or he got a knock, so he couldn't play. [He's a] very important player, [has] game intelligence [and is] so comfortable on the ball. But what makes him even more special to me is normally players that have so much game inside and are so comfortable on the ball are not as aggressive and intense without the ball.

"He is one of the few players in the world that combines this great game intelligence, great on the ball, but [with] a tenacity without the ball. In our midfield, he stands out in terms of tenacity."

Despite Mac Allister missing a large part of pre-season as he recovered from injury, it speaks volumes how highly he’s regarded as Slot started the Argentina international in both of Liverpool’s Premier League fixtures this term when fit. Mac Allister featured from the outset in the 4-2 triumph over Bournemouth but was absent for the dramatic 3-2 win at Newcastle. He then returned for the 1-0 victory over Arsenal.

Yet his performances so far have not hit the high standards of usual. In truth, Mac Allister has appeared rusty and felt the impact of not having a proper summer programme. That continued during the international break.

Mac Allister was not helped by having a disrupted journey to South America and he arrived in his homeland less than two days before their 3-0 win over Venezuela. He was left on the bench. Then before the World Cup holders’ clash against Ecuador, head coach Lionel Scaloni revealed that Mac Allister was not 100 per cent but intended to play the key man.

In truth, Slot wouldn’t have minded Mac Allister featuring. It was a chance for the 26-year-old to build more sharpness. Yet his performance in the 1-0 loss to Ecuador left much to be desired, according to the Argentine media. Outlet BolaVIP suggested Mac Allister was ‘physically diminished’ while Clarin reported that ‘he barely made any significant interventions for a team that constantly needs him’.

Mac Allister and Alisson Becker, who represented Brazil, face a lengthy journey back to Merseyside. Because of the travel and time difference, Slot may well have already been pondering whether to drop Mac Allister to the bench. His mind may have been made up.

Dominik Szoboszlai has been magnificent as a makeshift right-back but with Conor Bradley playing twice for Northern Ireland, the former can return to his favoured role in the engine room. In addition, Curtis Jones added control that helped change the game when replacing Mac Allister against Arsenal. Jones was not called up for England so will be fresh.

Importantly, it will give Mac Allister some respite. He may benefit from coming off the bench in the next handful of games to fully regain his edge before again being considered to partner Gravenberch in the middle of the park.