Arne Slot has noticed something new about Liverpool that gives him 'lot of confidence' in Arsenal title battle
Arne Slot hailed the mentality of his Liverpool players - and believes it augurs well for the remainder of their Premier League title charge.
The Reds sit seven points clear at the top of the table with 14 matches remaining. They did miss out on a chance to go nine points ahead of second-placed Arsenal after conceding a 98th-minute goal to draw 2-2 against Everton in the Merseyside derby earlier this week.
Liverpool struggled to get into a rhythm during the game but displayed battling qualities throughout. And while Slot believes that the Reds have played much better with the ball this campaign, he knows that there will be plenty of fights left that his troops will have to come through if they are to win the 20th title in the club’s history.
Speaking ahead of Sunday’s encounter against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield, head coach Slot said: “It felt immediately after the referee blew his whistle that we lost two points. But during the whole 98 minutes, I didn't feel constantly that we were the ones that were going to win the game.
“It felt like an equal game and a draw would have maybe been a fair result. But with us leading after 97 minutes, we were close to winning the game, so it felt as if we dropped two points. But I think we won a lot [on] Wednesday as well and what I mean with that is if I look at the togetherness of the team, together with the fans, how much they fought together to get the result over the line.
“We've been praised so many times this season about how well these players have played but they showed a different side of themselves [on] Wednesday, in my opinion, also much better than the year before.
“They were mentally so, so strong during a game that was played in maybe the most difficult circumstances for them as well. To stay strong together, to fight so hard, to be mentally so strong, that gives me a lot, a lot, a lot of confidence for the upcoming 14 games. I already knew how well they can play but the togetherness they showed during 98 minutes shows me that we are a very, very difficult team to beat.”
Wolves challenge
Liverpool’s lead could be cut to four points when they face Wolves, with Arsenal facing Leicester on Saturday lunchtime. The Reds will be heavy favourites to triumph over Vitor Pereira’s side, who are a point above the relegation zone. But given that Slot’s troops had to battle to a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture at Molineux, he knows a tough test is in store for his side.
Slot added: “I said the second half of the season is always more difficult than the first half for many reasons. Some teams bring new players in, some teams [have been] playing longer together so they're playing better together, some teams bring new managers in, like Everton and this manager at Everton is doing a great job and the one from Wolves has made them better as well, although I said back then that Gary O'Neil has been very unlucky because I think he deserved much more points than he got for several reasons.
“But the new manager that came in has done a very good job, got some positive results in. So, it's going to be a challenge again on Sunday but that is normal [in the] last part of the season in the best league of the world. You can't expect to go out there and have an easy win. It's always going to be a tough one but the players have shown all season they're ready for tough games.”
