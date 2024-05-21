Arne Slot. (Photo by OLAF KRAAK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Arne Slot is hoping to hit the ground running after succeeding Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

The Dutchman’s arrival as the Reds’ new head coach has finally been confirmed. After weeks of the cat being out of the beg, it was Jurgen Klopp who announced his successor during his farewell speech at Anfield following his last game as manager.

Slot himself had revealed a couple of days earlier, prior to bringing the curtain down on his three-year Feyenoord stay, that he would be moving to Merseyside. And less than 24 hours after Klopp’s departure, Slot’s official announcement by the Reds was made.

The Dutchman will have kept one eye on Liverpool’s performances and results since it emerged he was the frontrunner to replace Klopp. There is undoubtedly pressure on Slot to deliver as he fills the colossal void that Klopp is leaving behind. The minimum each season will be to ensure the Reds consistently qualify for the Champions League. Delivering trophies will also be expected.

Slot will want to hit the ground running. A period of transition as he imparts his new methods is something that Liverpool can ill-afford. There is a gap to plug after finishing behind Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League. Meanwhile, challenges for a top-four spot from Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Newcastle United and - depending what happens over the summer - Manchester United are expected.

As a result, Slot has made a key decision as to when his players will reconvene for pre-season training. Liverpool’s squad are now enjoying a break but the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai will soon meet up with their respective nations for the European Championships. Meanwhile, Alisson Becker, Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez are all to jet off to the United States for the Copa America.

Yet players including Mo Salah, Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Jarell Quansah and Caoimhin Kelleher are not competing at an international tournament this summer. As a result, they will be back at the AXA Training Centre a week earlier than usual. They could be joined by Joe Gomez (England) and Ryan Gravenberch (Holland) depending on whether they are selected.

According to the Telegraph, Slot has insisted pre-season sessions begin in the first week of July - rather than the second week - so he can maximise the time he works with his troops. It means that Salah and Co. will get six weeks off before returning. Those who are on Euros and Copa America duty will then return in terms of how far their nations progress in the respective tournaments.