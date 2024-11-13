Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool FC news: Arne Slot currently has a winning formula but he could change his side with the return of Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool are set to welcome back Harvey Elliott within the next month, but could he upset the balance currently within the side?

Arne Slot has been mostly without Elliott across the season so far as he suffered an ankle injury in early September. Up to that point, Liverpool had played just three games and he had managed just eight minutes off the bench against Ipswich Town.

It was an unfortunate start for the 21-year-old given just how trusted he was by Jurgen Klopp in his final season. He featured in every matchday squad and made 53 appearances and totalled 11 assists and four goals - it was a fantastic campaign for the highly-rated youngster.

And yet, when he returns, he will be faced with a team that has a beautiful balance and rhythm with Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and then one of Curtis Jones or Dominik Szoboszlai. He will have to find a way to demote one of either Jones or Szoboszlai which could prove extremely difficult as he builds his fitness and form back up.

Speaking after their pre-season win over Arsenal in the summer, Slot hailed the youngster for his performance where he managed two assists, hinting at a future role in the side. "They were two great assists but what I believe is that the team created this for him as well," Slot said.

"Playing out from the back, getting him in the right positions. Then it was up to Harvey to bring the most out of those situations, and he did that today with two assists. If I am a bit hard on him, I think there were maybe two other situations where he could have done better, but he showed his quality."

Slot has rarely made changes this season apart from in the EFL Cup and it is likely Elliott will have to bide his time. Seen training with the U21 squad, his time will come as the fixtures come thick and fast over the winter period and one or two standout performances could see him slowly edge back into a team that he hasn’t been a part of so far.