Arne Slot has 'seduced' player to join Liverpool despite Man United 'interfering'

Liverpool are closing in on signing Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

Arne Slot has played a pivotal role in persuading Hugo Ekitike to join Liverpool, reports suggest.

The Reds are closing in on the arrival of their latest big-money summer signing. Liverpool will pay an initial £69 million to purchase Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, while there could be an additional £10 million in add-ons.

Ekitike fired 22 goals for Frankfurt last season to help them finish third in the Bundesliga and qualify for the Champions League. The France under-21s international has been linked with several clubs this summer, including Manchester United and Chelsea. What’s more, Newcastle United had offers turned down for Ekitike.

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Liverpool head coach Slot held a video call with the striker to lay out his vision. The Dutchman explained that he wants Ekitike in his 4-2-3-1 formation as he ‘needs a creative, mobile number nine capable of combining, pushing forward, and also playing deep’. As a result, the 23-year-old was ‘seduced’ by what Slot and the Reds had to offer.

That is despite Chelsea reportedly being a serious contender and being ready to ‘pull out the stops’. Man United also tried to ‘interfere’ but Ekitike has had his heart set on a switch to the Premier League champions.

The former Paris Saint-Germain marksman is poised to undergo a medical before joining Liverpool’s squad for their pre-season tour of Asia. There will be hopes that he can make his first outing in Saturday’s friendly against AC Milan in Hong Kong, but it may be more likely that Ekitike features in the encounter with Yokohama F. Marinos on Wednesday 30 July.

The 23-year-old did not feature for Eintracht Frankfurt in a 3-2 pre-season friendly win over FSV Frankfurt last weekend. On the decision, head coach Dino Toppmoller said: “He didn’t play, but you can imagine everything else. It’s sensational for everyone that this is paying off.”

Liverpool transfer business

Ekitike will be the latest big-money arrival at Anfield this summer. Liverpool have splashed out in excess of £200 million on new players. The Reds shattered their transfer record to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for £100 million, which could rise to a British record of £116 million with add-ons. Jeremie Frimpong has also arrived from Leverkusen after his £29.5 million release clause was met.

Milos Kerkez, one of the most impressive left-backs in the Premier League last season, was recruited from AFC Bournemouth for £40 million and Giorgi Mamardashvili’s year-long move in the making from Valencia was finalised on 1 July for up to £29 million.

But Liverpool’s business may not be complete after Ekitike joins. Slot’s side are still short of a centre-back after the exit of Jarell Quansah to Leverkusen for up to £35 million. Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi is on the radar.

Supporters will also be dreaming that Alexander Isak can be prised to Liverpool despite Ekitike moving to Merseyside. Newcastle United do not want to sell their talisman but the Reds made it clear they would be willing to do business if that stance changes before the transfer window closes next month.