Liverpool face Southampton in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals but have just four defenders available.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot has already hinted that he could be forced to play some of his troops out of position.

Given Liverpool’s issues in defence, with Andy Robertson suspended, Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley injured and Kostas Tsimikas still not certain to return, the head coach may have to get creative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slot has suggested he wants to rest many of his regular starters, so captain Virgil van Dijk and vice-skipper Trent Alexander-Arnold may not feature. That would leave Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah as the only other defenders available, although the former has played in the past four games and there’s an argument he could do with some respite.

There will be sections of supporters who would prefer Slot to hand opportunities to some of the fledgling academy prospects should he shuffle his pack. Amara Nallo, 18, and James Norris, 21, have both been in recent match-day squads and are the next in line.

But sometimes experience is more important. Handing players who are battle-hardened and have nous in an unfamiliar position can be more beneficial than throwing youngsters into the deep end.

It’s something Slot and his coaching staff will mull over. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, he said: “I am aware of the fact that we have only four defenders available and probably the ones that have started a lot of times will not play 90 minutes for sure and maybe not even at all. So, it's going to be either Academy players that are going to get playing time or it's going to be players that nobody would expect to see in the last line that are going to play in the last line tomorrow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heeding his words, Slot may be assessing the players who he could deploy as a makeshift defender. While Liverpool are short in the rearguard, they do have a sundry of options in midfield even if breathers are handed to Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones.

Alexis Mac Allister is back after missing the past two games through suspension. The Argentina international hasn’t played for 14 days and requires rhythm. Harvey Elliott, meanwhile, is desperate for minutes after not long recovering from a fractured ankle. Then there is Wataru Endo and Tyler Morton who have been bit-part players this term and will want opportunities to impress.

But it could be either Endo or Morton who has to do a job at the back. In fairness, it would not be an alien position for Endo. It is a position that he played earlier in his career. In fact, Transfermrkt states that the Japan international has made a total of 239 appearances in the position.

“As a player and as a person, he's simply incredibly valuable,” former Stuttgart sporting director Sven Mislintat said of Endo in 2021. “He's one of these anchors, a focal point in our system. Whether he plays as a centre-back or as a defensive midfielder, it's good that he's there and performs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morton’s only minutes for Liverpool this season have come in the previous rounds of the Carabao Cup. It has been somewhat frustrating for the 22-year-old after spending the past two campaigns featuring regularly during respective loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and Hull City.

At Blackburn during the 2022-23 season, Morton was used as a central defender in a 2-1 win over Bradford City in the Carabao Cup second round. Speaking on his decision, then-Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson said: “I always say good football players can play anywhere.

“I told him yesterday and he was up for the challenges, good players can play anywhere. [Johan] Cruyff always said put the best 11 players on the pitch and it doesn’t matter where they play.”

Cruyff’s impact on football in the Netherlands is indelible. Slot could well follow the words of his fellow countryman when Liverpool face Southampton.