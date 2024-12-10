Liverpool earned a 1-0 win over Girona but Arne Slot was not happy.

Arne Slot admitted he was not pleased with Liverpool’s performance despite earning victory over Girona in the Champions League.

The Reds delivered a narrow 1-0 win to automatically qualify for the knockout stage of Europe’s elite club competition. It was a sixth successive triumph in as many matches in the Champions League for Liverpool, with Mo Salah’s second-half penalty proving enough.

However, Liverpool were far from their best against Spanish outfit Girona. Alisson Becker, who returned in goal after a two-month injury absence, had to make several saves to ensure the Reds returned to Merseyside with all three points.

And a frank Slot did not try to mask his thoughts on Liverpool’s under-par display. Speaking at his post-match press conference, Anfield head coach Slot said: “If you ask me about all of the games, I’m really pleased with all of the results. I’m really pleased with the [previous] five games, the way we played. I’m far from pleased with the performance tonight.”

Asked what he was not pleased about, Slot replied: “A lot, especially two things. If you play against a team that has such a good idea about football, knows how to bring the ball out from the back like some of the teams we have faced recently, you need to be so intense if you want to make it difficult for them.

“But if you are waiting a few seconds for your press and if you do press and are so easily outplayed, this team can cause you problems. That’s what they showed in the whole Champions League campaign except against PSV Eindhoven. I almost feel sorry for them because they deserve so much more in this Champions League campaign than the three points they have until now.

“The other part was every time we lost the ball, we were not aggressive enough. Every time we lost the ball, almost every time, they could go almost all the way to our goal having a shot or a blocked shot and we could attack again. Hardly any control over the game, maybe the second half was a bit better but I'm trying to be positive.”