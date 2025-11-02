Ryan Gravenberch scored on his return from injury in Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Arne Slot is hopeful that Ryan Gravenberch will be able to face Real Madrid after his goalscoring Liverpool return.

The midfielder was on target in the Reds’ 2-0 victory over Aston Villa which arrested a four-match losing streak in the Premier League. Gravenberch was Liverpool’s linchpin as they claimed the English championship last season.

He also made a decent start to the 2025-26 campaign before suffering an ankle injury in the 2-1 defeat by Manchester United. It meant that the Netherlands international missed three matches before being fit enough to feature from the outset against Villa.

Gravenberch played for the entire 90 minutes. He doubled the lead in the 58th minute after Mo Salah opened the scoring with his 250th goal for Liverpool in first half stoppage-time.

The Reds now have a big week ahead as they welcome Spanish superpowers Real Madrid to Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday. Madrid head into the encounter seven points clear at the top of La Liga following a 4-0 win over Valencia.

Having Gravenberch fit for the game will be important - and Slot believes that the ex-Bayern Munich man will be able to start. Speaking to TNT Sports, the Liverpool boss said: “It depends on how his ankle feel. Of course, it is different if you have been out with a muscle injury or an ankle injury.

“I think he is able to go again. Let’s see how he comes out of this game but this game gives a bit of energy itself, to play Real Madrid. It’s true that we also have to be smart about the minutes because we have 19-20 players available. When three or four are out, normally it means a lot of minutes need to go to the same players and when they go to the national team, they have to play again.

“I think Ryan will be able to play on Tuesday again but we have to wait and see.”