Liverpool moved top of the Premier League as they now prepare for Champions League action.

Arne Slot revealed that the Anfield atmosphere in Liverpool’s victory over Brighton was the loudest he’s experienced so far.

The Reds moved to the top of the Premier League as they battled to a 2-1 triumph against the Seagulls. Liverpool were lacklustre in the first half and could count themselves fortunate to only go into the interval a goal behind.

However, backed by the vociferous crowd, the home side’s performance improved markedly in the second period. The pressure eventually told, with Cody Gakpo equalising before Mo Salah scored Liverpool’s winner in the 72nd minute - which was met by raucous celebrations.

That’s because supporters fans knew that the Reds had a huge opportunity to move to the summit of the table. Manchester City’s shock 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth has moved Slot’s men two points clear of the current champions, while they’re seven points clear of Arsenal following their 1-0 loss against Newcastle United.

Slot played down that is was a big opportunity for Liverpool and instead hailed their resolve. And with Bayer Leverkusen visiting Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday, the Liverpool head coach has called on supporters to create another bearpit.

“No, not because of the fact that they [Arsenal and Manchester City] lost,” Slot replied But what I do like a lot is that last week, two times we came one goal behind against Arsenal, 1-0 and 2-1, and two times we were able to fight ourselves back into the game. And in this game we were 1-0 down at half-time, which I think we deserved, and then to come back so strong against such a quality team that has spent so much money in recent years as well, led by a few very good managers in the last few years, then to come back the way we did gives me a lot of confidence for the rest of the season.

“But I also added after the game to the players that 45 minutes of the football we played in the first half will, in the end, punish you somewhere. So we need to show up from the start. The crowd was incredible the second half, our fans were incredible the second half. Our players [too] but our fans as well. It was the loudest crowd since I’ve been here. Let’s go now for Tuesday, where I think we need them again. To make sure we play like this from the start and the fans can help us from the start, because that definitely has influence on our players and in the end on our results.”