Arne Slot just had his first 'Jurgen Klopp moment' as Liverpool beat Brighton

The Liverpool boss was in awe of the atmosphere at Anfield during the win over Brighton.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The famous Anfield atmosphere has dragged Liverpool through games across the years - and Arne Slot may have just experienced his first real example of that after beating Brighton.

Trailing the Seagulls until the 70th minute, two goals in two minutes turned the game in their favour. Anfield was a cauldron of noise in the direct aftermath of Cody Gakpo’s 70th minute goal through to Mohamed Salah’s winner minutes later and then until the final whistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slot said: “Our fans were incredible the second half. Our players [too] but our fans as well. It was the loudest crowd since I’ve been here. Let’s go now for Tuesday, where I think we need them again. To make sure we play like this from the start and the fans can help us from the start, because that definitely has influence on our players and in the end on our results.”

And he’s right - the atmosphere has had a historic influence on the players to prevail in any situation. Jurgen Klopp’s era at the club produced that type of noise on a regular basis, as the fans rose to embolden their team. In January of this year, Klopp hailed the overtone after a victory over Newcastle United. “Tonight the atmosphere was exceptional – how we all took together these missed chances. It was an incredible atmosphere I loved it, oh my god!”.

And yet, it was all very different for the German when he took over. Liverpool were not title challengers and were far out of the top four race. In his early days, the atmosphere was one of doubt, worry and gloom as fans waited for their team to redevelop back into serious contenders for major honours. For Klopp, his first big moment came in the infamous 2-2 with West Brom in December 2015, as a late Divock Origi equaliser resulted in the whole squad being instructed to celebrate with the fans after the game.

It was that game and late goal to which Klopp first hailed the Anfield crowd. “We were all in the game, we were all concentrated and we all wanted to get one point at the end. It felt like three. I know it is only one but if felt like three. This moment was an explosion and it was the best atmosphere since I’ve been here. I really enjoyed it. I don’t know if it’s normal in England but I want to say thank-you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loading....

If Liverpool are to be title winners this season, they will need to call upon every fan to make the difference at Anfield. Typically, title winners have exceptional home records across a season. They came back to win seven times (four at home) last season and it was a fundamental trait over the course of Klopp’s time at the club.

While Slot is a more reserved character compared to Klopp, who famously used to single-handedly fire the crowd up multiple times a game, he is letting his team do the talking and inspiring on the pitch. With 10 games played and his team sitting atop the league, two points clear and seven clear of Arsenal, it is safe to say his side are earning the elevated support that the Anfield faithful bring.