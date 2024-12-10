Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool team to face Girona confirmed.

Alisson Becker returns for the first time in two months as Liverpool face Girona in the Champions League.

The goalkeeper has been absent since the start of October with a hamstring injury. But despite Caoimhin Kelleher’s impressive form while deputising, Slot has kept his word and restored Alisson to the No.1 position now he is back available.

That is one of four changes as Liverpool aim to continue their perfect record in this season’s Champions League against Spanish side Girona at the Estadi Montilivi. A sixth victory will see the Reds secure a spot in the knockout stage.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in at right-back with Jarell Quansah dropping to the bench. The suspended Alexis Mac Allister is replaced by Curtis Jones in midfield while Luis Diaz comes in for Cody Gakpo on the left wing.

With Mac Allister, Diogo Jota, Federico Chiesa, Kostas Tsimikas, Ibrahima Konate, Conor Bradley and Tyler Morton all absent, under-21s pair James McConnell and James Norris are among the substitutes.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Subs: Kelleher, Jaros, Quansah, Norris, Endo, McConnell, Elliott, Gakpo