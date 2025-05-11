Liverpool face Arsenal in the Premier League and Conor Bradley will start at right-back with Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave

Arne Slot has confirmed that Conor Bradley will start for Liverpool against Arsenal on Sunday.

The right-back will get a chance to show he can become first choice ahead of next season, with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s exit confirmed. Alexander-Arnold will not sign a new contract at Anfield and is poised to complete a free transfer to Real Madrid.

Bradley has served as Alexander-Arnold’s deputy for the past two seasons. The 21-year-old has made impressive progress since returning on loan from a highly fruitful loan spell at Bolton Wanderers in the 2022-23 season. Bradley has made 54 appearances for Liverpool, scoring once and creating 10 goals.

There has been some debate around whether the Reds should spend a significant fee for a new right-sided full-back to seriously compete with Bradley or just to add cover. Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen has been linked along with Flamengo’s Wesley Franca.

What’s been said

Liverpool face second-placed Arsenal at Anfield today and it will be a serious test of Bradley, who will be given a chance to show his capabilities as Slot builds towards defending the Premier League title next term.

Slot said at his pre-match press conference: “Let’s not compare Conor with Trent, they are two different types in my opinion. With Conor we all see the potential but last week I walked on to the pitch (at Stamford Bridge) with him and I was surprised when he said it was also his first time there. I thought he was further in his development than first away game at Chelsea.

“He’s a very talented player but Conor unfortunately hasn’t been fit throughout the whole season. To become a very good player you have to be available every week and that is the first step he has to take next season, but we have a lot of confidence in him. Conor will start on Sunday as he needs playing time to get games under his belt to be better prepared for next season.”

Carragher verdict

Last month, Kop legend Jamie Carragher insisted that Slot should no longer play Alexander-Arnold if it was clear he would not commit his future and instead give Bradley the opportunity to shine.

“If this title wasn’t sewn up and it was edge and edge with Arsenal, you put your player on the pitch which is Trent,” said Carragher after the 1-0 win over Leicester City - in which Alexander-Arnold came off the bench to score the only goal.

“But Liverpool have won the league, that’s why you have to give him (Bradley) his head now with five games to go. Start him in all these games. He’ll have good games, he’ll have bad games. He’s a young defender, but give him that experience and then you get to the summer and you make your decision what you’re doing. If Trent hasn’t committed, which he hasn’t obviously to the manager for next season, then he shouldn’t be starting games. He shouldn’t be.”