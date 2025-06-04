Cherki shone for Lyon on Thursday night and proved he has what it takes to be a future Old Trafford star. | Getty Images

Arne Slot is leading from the front in Liverpool’s recruitment campaign as he looks to get the edge over Man City in the chase for Rayan Cherki.

Arne Slot has been a man on a mission since crossing the North Sea to take charge of Liverpool.

The Reds boss inherited a squad that was in transition with a sprinkling of star dust and reliable veterans who he knew that he could trust to get the job done, this summer, he is looking to add his own touch of class.

The much-publicised chase for Florian Wirtz is down to finalising the fee with personal terms already agreed between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen, what number the playmaker wears is also up for debate. The No.10 shirt is taken by Alexis Mac Allister with Wirtz taking to social media to clarify demands that the German press claim that he has made, needless to say, the 21-year old is far from happy with his reputation being tarnished.

Arne Slot meets Rayan Cherki for Liverpool transfer talks

Slot, on the other hand, has only enhanced his, David Ornstein of The Athletic, suggesting that there could be a two-way transfer battle for Cherki and that the Dutchman is going the extra yard for his club: “It can be disclosed that head coach Arne Slot left his holiday last week and flew to the south of France to meet Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki,” reported Ornstein.

“Liverpool are committed to Wirtz, though that doesn’t stop them performing due diligence on other options and preparing for all outcomes. The Cherki discussions were scheduled before the Wirtz chase accelerated and it is normal to proceed with such conversations while your priority signing is not complete and multiple plates are spinning.

“Wirtz was also targeted by Manchester City and Bayern Munich. City’s pursuit did not develop further and they are now focusing on Cherki. While reports have suggested there is a release clause worth €22.5million (£19m) in his contract, this is not the case and Lyon want to negotiate for a significantly bigger fee — despite Cherki’s terms expiring next summer.”

City, in chasing Wirtz, spent the majority of their time speaking to his dad and his agent whilst Slot went directly to the player as early as February.

It is an approach that has served him well so far and he will be hoping that Cherki is equally as receptive to his charms.

If Liverpool want an edge in the race, all they have to do is show Cherki what happened to Jack Grealish after he went to Man City.

How much can Liverpool afford to spend this summer?

Liverpool have been very clever in how they have gone about their business over the last couple of seasons. It would have been easy for them to spend more money last summer after the appointment of a new manager but they stood firm.

The value wasn’t there and, instead, decided to play the long game knowing that Slot was capable of squeezing every last bit of talent out of the current squad.

Wirtz could cost as much as £126m with Jeremie Frimpong signed at £29.5m and Milos Kerkez possibly on the way for £45m.

This doesn’t leave much change out of the predicted £200m transfer budget, however, departures are expected which will allow Cherki’s £35m fee to be covered.

If last summer was about stability, this summer is about Liverpool making hay whilst the sun shines.