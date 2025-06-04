Liverpool boss Arne Slot. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Arne Slot has held face-to-face talks with Rayan Cherki which could spell the end at Liverpool for Luis Diaz

Liverpool’s recruitment charge has gone into overdrive since the season ended with a new name joining a high-quality list.

Talks continue with Bayer Leverkusen over a move for Florian Wirtz with the Reds confident of getting it over the line despite a record transfer fee needed to seal the deal. Wirtz has agreed personal terms, according to reports, with as much as £126m being authorised for Slot to get his man. Confidence is still high that it will be completed and that Merseyside will be his next destination.

A £45m swoop for Milos Kerkez is also edging closer, but it is the personal approach that Arne Slot has taken to persuade Rayan Cherki to join Liverpool that has caught the eye.

Man City remain in the hunt for the 21-year old although Slot’s intervention could swing the pendulum in Liverpool’s favour. An inventive forward with 12 goals and 20 assists would be a welcome addition to the attack.

Could Luis Diaz make way if Liverpool sign Rayan Cherki?

Currently on international duty with France, the mercurial playmaker could become an Anfield favourite, however, a £35m price tag suggests that the end could be nigh on Merseyside for Luis Diaz. Slot has personally met with Cherki as he left his holiday last week to see the Lyon man.

The Colombian star won’t be short of offers and there have already been hints that Diaz is ready to leave Liverpool. The modern-day phenomenon of cryptic posts being made on social media being the biggest giveaway.

Is Luis Diaz trying to force through a move away from Liverpool?

Freeing up transfer funds to boost what football finance expert Kieran Maguire has claimed is a £200m budget is one reason why Diaz could be away, and his wages could be another.

According to Talksport’s chief football reporters Alex Crooks though, Diaz doesn’t want to go anywhere: "Diaz is an interesting one because Liverpool are not actively looking to sell him. He wants a new contract, he wants a pay rise.

"I wonder if this interest from Saudi Arabia, that is genuine - he is wanted by the Saudi Pro League - and I wonder if that interest could help with him getting a new deal."

Offers of £72m have been received from Saudi Arabia which could see a profit turned and a younger, hungrier replacement arrive to light up the Premier League. This is how PSR is kept at bay and how a successful player trading model should operate.

Liverpool already have the foundations of a successful squad and not much work is needed to keep their noses in front. Replacing fringe players with others who could be developed or those who maybe don’t fit how Slot wants to play is a priority.

At 28-years old and with two years left on his current contract, Diaz’s value will never be higher than it is just now. There maybe isn’t a desire on either side to see the Colombian leave Liverpool, however, football is now a business, and it makes business sense for Diaz to be sold.